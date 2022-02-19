Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day with Dr. Gary Richter's Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February 20th is Love Your Pet Day, and there is no better way to celebrate than for pet owners to tend to the health and diet of their felines. Ultimate Pet NutritionTM and their founder Dr. Gary Richter recommend that all pet parents make sure that their furry feline loved ones are up to date with their regularly scheduled veterinary exams.

Other things you can do to celebrate Love Your Pet day is to make sure you are providing your cat plenty of love and attention, focusing on their nutritional needs is a great way to support your cat's longevity and quality of life.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats is the perfect feline nutritional supplement to support overall cat health for National Love Your Pet Day. Cats are true carnivores, and in order to meet their nutritional requirements, they need a higher protein and nutritional intake than most pets to thrive. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats provides an advanced formula containing a blend of 40 quality ingredients in a delicious natural chicken flavor your cat will love. While most cat products on the market are filled with unnecessary grains, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive feline nutrition supplement is grain-free and packed with premium researched ingredients to help promote a healthier, happier life for your feline companion.

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats is an advanced chicken-flavored supplement powder formulated to support overall feline health. This advanced formula contains 3 nutrient blends — a superfoods blend, super feline blend, and a probiotic-enzyme blend — which are all combined to help promote joint health and a balanced healthy digestion and diet. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive's superfood blend is packed with immune-supporting essential nutrients designed to support whole-body health. The super feline blend contains an easily-absorbed essential variety of vitamins and minerals to support the recharging of energy levels in your cat. Then, to promote optimal nutrition absorption, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive's probiotic and enzyme blend helps to strengthen the absorption of essential nutrients while alleviating digestive discomfort. Overall, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats helps support all life stages and can easily be added to normal cat food.*

What are the Main Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition's Nutra Thrive for Cats advanced blend contains 40 quality key ingredients that are all premium researched, grain-free, and hand-selected for quality. Here are the main ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats:

Super Feline Blend – Fish oil powder, Engevita® GSH glutathione inactive yeast, Beef liver, Chicken collagen

Probiotic-Enzyme Blend – (Enterococcus faecium, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei & Lactobacillus Plantarum) (1 billion CFU), Papain, Protease, Amylase, Lipase

Superfoods Blend – Aquamin plant sea minerals, Chlorella, Mushroom blend (reishi, shitake, maitake), Organic carrot, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Spirulina

Vitamin and Vital Mineral Blend – Microcrystalline calcium hydroxyapatite, Ascorbic acid, Magnesium lysinate glycinate chelate, Zinc bis-glycinate chelate, Pyridoxal-5-phosphate, Inositol hexanicotinate, D-calcium pantothenate, Biotin, Cholecalciferol, Riboflavin & riboflavin 5-phosphate, Thiamine HCI, Selenium-L-methionine, Methylcobalamin, Chromium complex with Phyllanthus Emblica fruit and purified shilajit (Crominex® 3+), Folate [from Quatrefolic®]

Taurine, L-Arginine, L-Methionine

Calcium fructoborate (FruiteX-B®)

*All cats are unique. Results can and will vary.

How to Purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive Cat Supplement.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Cats can be purchased on the Ultimate Pet Nutrition site for $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

How to Prepare Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive?

The suggested preparation of Nutra Thrive's cat supplement is for pet owners to first scoop the correct dose pertaining to your cat's size corresponding to the label, then sprinkle it into your cat's everyday food. If your cat eats wet cat food, you should add a bit of water into the cat food bowl to ensure the powder sticks to the kibble. Finally, stir the food and powder until the cat food is well-coated.

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition™

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best-selling products include Nutra Complete 100% freeze-dried raw dog food , the popular Nutra Bites line of freeze-dried raw treats for cats and dogs, Nutra Thrive for dogs . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition™ on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com.

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM, is an award-winning veterinarian, international bestselling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. In addition to mastering traditional veterinary medicine, Dr. Richter is certified in veterinary acupuncture and veterinary chiropractic. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ultimatepetnutrition.com .

