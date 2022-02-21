Empower Brokerage Partners with the Me Squared Foundation to Fight Cancer in the DFW Area

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This last Christmas, Empower Brokerage's Rodney Culp, CEO, and Shannon Culp, COO, donated $15,000 to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based nonprofit seeking to alleviate the pains and pressures of cancer in more ways than one. "We are very grateful for Empower Brokerage," said Mimi Tran, Me Squared's Founder and Chairman of the Board. "The money will go directly to help newly diagnosed cancer patients pay down their healthcare expenses so that they can get the treatment that they need. The need is real."

The Brokerage's $15,000 donation, as well as the contributions of many other generous patrons, will provide financial, medical, and of course, emotional aid to newly diagnosed adult cancer patients in the DFW area throughout 2022.

The merriment didn't end with the holidays— even more big things are in store for Me Squared this year! On February 25, 2022, the foundation is hosting a themed event— the Friday Night Black & White Gala— at The Westin Southlake. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness surrounding the specific needs of cancer patients in the area and encourage the community to become directly involved in their healing. There will be both a silent and traditional auction, live painters and sketch artists, magicians, and other dazzling presentations throughout the course of the evening. Music will be performed by singer-songwriter Jenna Raine, American Idol star Celena Rae, and the Dallas-famous Walton Stout Band.

While tickets for the gala are currently sold out, there is still time to donate to the event's auctions or to add your name to the ticket waitlist. Send a quick email to info@mesquaredcf.org to see how you can get involved with the night's proceedings— it will certainly be one to remember!

For more information, please visit www.mesquaredcf.org.

