Autotrader Accelerates into 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season with Team Penske

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader accelerates into the 2022 NASCAR racing season by announcing its sponsorship of Team Penske's No. 2 Ford Mustang, driven by rookie Austin Cindric. NASCAR newcomer, and winner of the 2022 Daytona 500 registered, Cindric takes the helm of the No. 2 car this season, while Team Penske teammate Joey Logano is a seasoned veteran with a nine-year history with Autotrader in the No. 22 car.

In addition, the No. 2 and No. 22 racecars will be sporting a new look this year. NASCAR's new Next Gen car will make its on-track debut in 2022, bringing an all-new paint scheme to the Autotrader Ford Mustangs.

"As we head into the ninth year of Autotrader's longstanding partnership with Team Penske, we anticipate a thrilling 2022 season cheering on No. 2 and No. 22," said Ken Kraft, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Cox Automotive. "Supporting a rookie like Austin is extremely exciting as we welcome him to the Autotrader team and hope to contribute to his success this year, along with Joey Logano who has driven an Autotrader-sponsored car for nearly a decade now. Connecting with NASCAR fans through our sponsorship provides an ongoing opportunity to remind them that Autotrader is here to help make car buying and selling easy."

Autotrader will serve as the primary sponsor of Team's Penske's NASCAR Cup Series No.22 Ford Mustang piloted by Logano at Talladega (4/24/22), Sonoma (6/12/22) and Atlanta (7/10/22); and No. 2 Ford Mustang piloted by Cindric at Phoenix (3/23/22), New Hampshire (7/17/22) and Las Vegas (10/16/22).

"Many may not remember that my first laps in a NASCAR Cup Series car were actually behind the wheel of the No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang back in 2019," said Team Penske driver Austin Cindric. "I only had the opportunity to practice back then, but it was a special moment for someone who has worked their entire career with hopes of making it to the top level. A lot has changed since then, but it's an honor to land in the No. 2 Autotrader Ford. On a long list of things I look forward to this season, getting to the track with Autotrader is certainly one of them."

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

