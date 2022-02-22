CalAmp's Tracker Helps NG Bailey Improve Driver Safety and Performance with New Dashcam and Fleet Management Technology

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, announced today its subsidiary, Tracker Network (UK) Limited , has strengthened its relationship with NG Bailey, the U.K.'s leading independent engineering and services business, with the deployment of Tracker's new dashcam technology alongside its existing fleet and asset management solutions. Video Intelligence from front and rear-facing cameras installed across NG Bailey's fleet of 240 service vans will further drive down accident levels and insurance costs while increasing safety.

NG Bailey and Tracker began a telematics collaboration in 2019 when NG Bailey took steps to improve driver behavior and reduce fleet and fuel inefficiencies. Tracker's telematics solutions addressed three key driving concerns affecting its business: rapid acceleration, harsh braking and speeding. With Tracker's implementation, NG Bailey has seen enhanced driver safety leading to a 65% reduction in driver-related incidents. Now with Tracker's dashcam technology in place, it expects to see further reductions in accidents, fuel usage and equipment wear and tear leading to further cost reductions across its operations.

"Many of our drivers today display outstanding driver performance. In turn, these drivers are being rewarded for their efforts, and we are benefiting from reduced insurance premiums as well as spending considerably less on wear and tear maintenance," commented Pritesh Acharya, NG Bailey's Fleet Manager. "However, there is always room for improvement. We remain committed to ensuring we operate the best in market, duty of care tools to protect our drivers and other road users and are continually assessing the solutions available to us to achieve this. Tracker's video intelligence means we can now benefit from an even greater understanding of what, where, how and why incidents occur, so that we can work even more closely with our drivers to mitigate future incidents."

"We constantly strive to deliver technology solutions that help businesses meet their duty of care obligations and overcome many of the challenges they face when managing vehicle fleets today. Our dashcam video technology brings a new layer of visibility to help fleet operators like NG Bailey and their drivers become more aware of their day-to-day driving behavior," said Mark Rose, managing director at Tracker. "Our recent launch of the iOn™ fleet management solution marks a significant step forward for U.K. businesses operating fleets who are seeking user-friendly, data-rich solutions to increase driver efficiency and reduce fleet downtime.

Tracker's launch of iOn™, its latest fleet and asset management software, enables commercial fleet operators to not only track driver behavior and vehicle usage, but also to manage portable assets through a single, easy-to-use interactive platform. With a fully integrated view of mixed fleets of vehicles, drivers and associated assets, fleet managers can now drive even greater workforce productivity and enhance operational efficiency using contextual insights about driver performance to improve fleet safety.

About NG Bailey

Founded in 1921, NG Bailey has grown from a small electrical contractor to the award-winning, industry-leading engineering and services business we see today. We are family-owned with a great heritage and we are proud of everything we've achieved and all the projects we've successfully delivered to our customers over the years. Working across a variety of sectors within the building and infrastructure industry, our innovative, responsible and forward-thinking approach allows us to work on fantastic ground-breaking projects, providing solutions using the latest tools and technologies. We have offices, manufacturing facilities and sites located across the UK.

About Tracker Network (UK) Limited

Tracker Network (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of stolen vehicle recovery and insurance and fleet telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and telematics systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, Tracker's connected intelligence solutions help people and businesses work smarter. Together with the police, Tracker has to date recovered over £569 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. Tracker's award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.tracker.co.uk or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Tracker Insights .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

