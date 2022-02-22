Financial and Economic Thought Leaders Join Amberwave Partners' Economic Advisory Board

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberwave Partners (Amberwave) — an asset manager developing financial products based on U.S. jobs, security, and growth (JSG) — today announced the formation of the company's Economic Advisory Board. Its members include leading economists with wide-ranging experience in financial markets and policymaking at the highest levels.

"As Amberwave continues to grow, our Economic Advisory Board will help guide us in developing a financial ecosystem based on jobs, security, and growth while also striving to deliver positive results for our investors," Amberwave Co-Founder Stephen Miran said. "These distinguished individuals bring enormous wisdom and experience that will help us accomplish our goal of investing in companies that make a positive impact for the United States."

Amberwave implements its JSG investing strategy through its exchange traded fund, the Amberwave Invest USA JSG Fund (iUSA/NYSE: $IUSA). Amberwave's Economic Advisory Board members help iUSA direct investors' savings toward companies that are most supportive of JSG, supporting communities across the country and driving JSG-specific returns.

Amberwave's Economic Advisory Board members are:

DR. DANIEL P. AHN

Daniel P. Ahn is a managing director, chief U.S. economist, and head of Markets 360 – North America at BNP Paribas in New York. He is also a non-residential Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Until 2018, he was the Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of State, where he advised the Secretary of State and senior principals on a wide range of international economic and security topics relevant to U.S. foreign policy.

Prior to entering public service in 2014, Dr. Ahn was the chief economist for Energy and Commodities at Citigroup in New York and held senior positions at Citadel, Barclays Capital, and Lehman Brothers. He has held research and teaching positions at Harvard University, the National Bureau of Economic Research, and Columbia University. He is the author of Principles of Commodity Economics and Finance, from MIT Press.

He completed his A.B. in economics and finance with honors from Princeton University and his Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University.

THE HONORABLE MICHAEL FAULKENDER

Michael Faulkender is the Dean's Professor of Finance at University of Maryland Smith School of Business. He joined the University of Maryland in 2008 and was the Associate Dean of Masters Programs in 2017 and 2018. Dr. Faulkender left that role in 2019 to serve as the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he advised the Secretary of the Treasury on domestic and international economic issues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped negotiate the CARES Act and led the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). He was awarded the Alexander Hamilton Award for Distinguished Leadership, the highest service award granted at Treasury.

Dr. Faulkender's research lies at the intersection of financial economics and public policy, including the job impacts of the PPP, corporate capital structure, risk management, corporate liquidity, and executive compensation. His work has been published in top academic finance journals and has been cited in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, among others.

Dr. Faulkender holds a Ph.D. in Finance from Northwestern and a B.S. in Managerial Economics from UC Davis. He has also served as a faculty member at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the Kellogg School at Northwestern University, and the Olin School at Washington University in St. Louis.

LORD MERVYN KING

Mervyn King served as Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2013. He was knighted (GBE) in 2011, made a life peer in 2013, and appointed by The Queen as a Knight of the Garter in 2014. He is Lord King of Lothbury, KG, GBE, FBA.

Lord King is the Alan Greenspan Professor of Economics and Professor of Law at New York University and Emeritus Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics. In 2016 he published The End of Alchemy. With a new preface, it appeared in paperback in 2017. His new book (with John Kay), Radical Uncertainty, was published in March 2020.

Born in 1948, Lord King studied at King's College, Cambridge and taught at Cambridge and Birmingham Universities before acting as a visiting professor at both Harvard University and MIT. From October 1984, he was Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, where he founded the Financial Markets Group. He is a member of the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.

PROFESSOR KELLY SHUE

Kelly Shue is a Professor of Finance at the Yale School of Management. Her research interests lie at the intersection of psychology and finance.

Dr. Shue's works have been featured in numerous media outlets including Bloomberg, NPR, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, and she has been awarded the AQR Insight Award, the Exeter Prize, the Wharton-WRDS Award, and the UBS Global Asset Management Award.

Dr. Shue serves as a director of the European Finance Association, an associate editor at the Journal of Finance and the Journal of Financial Economics, and previously served as an editor at the Review of Finance and at Management Science.

Before joining Yale, Professor Shue taught MBA Corporate Finance at the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics and an A.B. in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University.

ABOUT AMBERWAVE PARTNERS

On January 20, 2022, Amberwave launched its first exchange traded fund, the Amberwave Invest USA JSG Fund (iUSA/NYSE: $IUSA), to drive impact investment centered on the universal priorities of supporting American jobs, security, and growth (JSG), an emerging asset management ecosystem strategically designed to help enhance the lives of all Americans and their communities.

The Amberwave team was co-founded and is led by Dan Katz, Stephen Miran, and Thomas Emanuel Dans, CFA — three financial professionals with decades of combined experience in markets who also formerly served as senior officials at the U.S. Treasury Department, where they assisted in the design and implementation of trillions of dollars in economic relief during the pandemic.

iUSA is available to investors through most individual brokerage firms.

To learn more about Amberwave Partners and JSG investing, visit their website at amberwavepartners.com.

