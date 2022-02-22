HPIL Holding (HPIL) Updates Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first corporate issuance of shares under the current leadership in support of the many business building actions taken since taking over the company in April 2021.The issuance of common shares supports the following major developments by the company:

Acquisition of Core Businesses (Apogee, Medusa, World Gaming Group, Humm Token and NFT Procurement

Acquisition of IP, Technology, & Patents (both awarded and in development)

Assembling Key Foundational Team Members

Early Funding

The Company after much turmoil due to its history will be filing the OTC Attorney Letter no later than February 23rd. The Company is also finishing its filing for the 2021-year end.

"I am pleased to announce that with this share issuance, we have formally secured and integrated the businesses, IP & Patents, core team members, and initial funding needed to build HPIL Holding moving forward in 2022.We have come a long way since taking over the previous empty shell in April 2021 and we look forward to providing overall HPIL Company updates on our upcoming conference call this Thursday Feb. 24th", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Conference call link: https://www.hpilholding.ca/

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information: info@hpilholding.ca

www.hpilholding.ca

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

+1 778-819-1956

View original content:

SOURCE HPIL Holding