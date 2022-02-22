Kelli Yarbrough Joins BSI Financial Services as SVP, Chief Lending Officer Industry veteran brings over 20 years of experience in new originations, loan retention and underwriting

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, announced that Kelli Yarbrough has joined the company as its new senior vice president and chief lending officer. Yarbrough will be responsible for all lending operations, growing the firm's loan portfolio, and managing a team of dedicated loan officers and underwriters, among other duties.

Kelli Yarbrough (PRNewswire)

Yarbrough brings more than 20 years of experience in business development, underwriting and processing, and operation management to her new role. She has also led multiple mortgage origination platforms that improved retention and recapture strategies for mortgage loan servicers and originators.

Yarbrough most recently served as executive vice president of loan retention at ServiceMac LLC. Before that, she held a similar position at RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, where she helped launch the company's mortgage origination division. A graduate of Belmont Abbey College, Yarbrough holds a master's degree from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

In her new role, Yarbrough will also be responsible for improving BSI's borrower retention efforts as well as managing client relationships, creating lending policies and procedures, and overseeing loan management and marketing.

"Kelli brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue to grow our loan origination production volumes through our retention/recapture lending initiative," said Larry Goldstone, president of capital markets and lending at BSI Financial. "With Kelli's leadership, along with our more than 100,000 borrower relationships and our industry leading 90% digital engagement, we are well positioned to offer attractive loan opportunities for borrowers whose loans we service."

"It's exhilarating and exciting to be part of a growing, innovative servicing and subservicing company with deep expertise in mortgage servicing and capital markets," Yarbrough said. "I'm looking forward to contributing to BSI's future success by enhancing and growing its lending operations and loan retention efforts."

About BSI Financial Services

Led by a seasoned team of financial industry professionals, BSI Financial Services provides mortgage servicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO and asset management services, and life-of-loan performance reporting using advanced data analytics tools. Leveraging a 30-year performance track record, BSI Financial offers clients customized solutions using proprietary digital technology such as BSI ASSET360, an advanced form of RegTech. BSI ASSET360 provides daily reporting on loan condition using exception processing that applies 600 business rules across 10,000 loan-level data elements that are updated daily. With BSI ASSET360, clients have real-time visibility into loan status and performance, affording them choice and control. BSI Financial is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, the Federal Home Loan Banks and several private investors, and is approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae. BSI Financial's business operations are located in Titusville, PA; Irvine, CA; and Irving, TX, where it also maintains its corporate headquarters. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com.

Press Contact:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

240.498.0863

MikeMurray@StrategicVantage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSI Financial Services