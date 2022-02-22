NAFSA Recognizes Five U.S. Higher Education Institutions for Excellence in Campus Internationalization Simon Awards program celebrates its 20th anniversary; marks evolution of the field

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NAFSA: Association of International Educators announced that five U.S. universities and colleges have been selected to receive a 2022 Senator Paul Simon Award for Campus Internationalization. Named after the late Senator Paul Simon of Illinois, the NAFSA Simon Awards recognize outstanding innovation and accomplishment in campus internationalization, defined by NAFSA as a conscious effort to integrate and infuse international, intercultural and global dimensions into the ethos and outcomes of their students' education. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual awards program, and today's announcement marks the beginning of NAFSA's year-long exploration of how campus internationalization has evolved during that time.

"This year's awards recognize both creative responses to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as long established programs that are true standard-bearers for the field of international education," said Esther D. Brimmer, NAFSA Executive Director and CEO. "We commend all five recipients for their commitment to engaging their full student population in the pursuit of a global education. Now in its 20th year, NAFSA's Simon Awards continue to serve as an inspiring showcase of how international education is ever-evolving to foster greater understanding and respect among students of diverse backgrounds and forge leaders who are equipped for a globally connected future."

The "Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization" distinguishes overall excellence in integrating international education throughout all facets of university and college campuses. The 2022 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization recipients are:

College of Lake County – Grayslake, Illinois

Kent State University – Kent, Ohio

The "Senator Paul Simon Spotlight Award" recognizes a specific program or initiative that contributes to internationalization on campus. The 2022 Senator Paul Simon Spotlight Award recipients are:

Marist College – Poughkeepsie, New York

Northeastern University – Boston, Massachusetts

Northwestern University – Evanston, Illinois

Institutions selected for the Simon Awards will be featured in NAFSA's report, Internationalizing the Campus: Profiles of Success at Colleges and Universities, to be published this fall, and honored during the virtual and in-person programming as part of NAFSA's 2022 Annual Conference & Expo this spring. To learn more about NAFSA's Senator Paul Simon Awards, visit www.nafsa.org/SimonAward.

