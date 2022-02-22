Nova Expands Presence in China with New Office in Shanghai

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced the establishment of its new Chinese local corporate entity and the opening of a new Chinese headquarters in Shanghai. Nova's business in China has grown significantly in recent years, serving the expansion of the regional semiconductor industry. The new facility is part of Nova's strategy to strengthen its global sites to tighten customers' partnerships and support company's continued expansion in the region.

Driven by Nova's ESG commitment, the office building in Shanghai boasts a LEED gold certification and a green two-star building certification.

"Over the past two years, and against the backdrop of COVID spread, we increased our focus on strengthening Nova's local sites to maintain top-quality service to our global customers," said Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's President and CEO. "Our new Shanghai office and the local entity are a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers and partners in China."

About Nova:

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found at Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

