OnePlus Now Official Smartphone of The Boston Marathon

With the impending launch of its next premium Android flagship device, the 10 Pro, OnePlus will serve as a key sponsor of the 2022 Boston Marathon

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global mobile technology brand OnePlus announces it will be the official smartphone of the upcoming 126th annual Boston Marathon. For over eight years, OnePlus has challenged the status quo when it comes to creating premium android smartphones and providing high-quality, durable devices at an affordable price point globally. With the debut of its 9 series flagship smartphone line in 2021, and the 10 Pro officially making its way to North America in 2022, OnePlus products were made to bring high-speed performance to a new generation of mobile technology users.

OnePlus is partnering with the Boston Marathon to do just that. On a mission to provide an unrivaled user experience through core features like impressively fast charging time, beautiful display, and picture-perfect camera capabilities, the brand is introducing its high-performance line of mobile devices to this year's race.

With its 126-year history, the Boston Marathon is one of the world's most recognized races and one of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. This will be the first year OnePlus has a presence at the legendary Boston race.

"OnePlus is always looking for ways to innovate and immerse ourselves in new experiences," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. "We are proud to sponsor the Boston Marathon for the first year as the official mobile phone of this iconic event. We're looking forward to making our debut with marathon participants and fans to introduce a high-performance mobile device that captures every moment of the journey to the finish line."

"We very much welcome OnePlus into the family of Boston Marathon sponsors, and look forward to OnePlus's presence in Boston throughout race weekend," said Tom Grilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. "The Boston Marathon represents the pinnacle of road racing, and our partnership with a global leader in mobile technology is a natural fit."

As a part of the sponsorship, OnePlus will be announcing a handful of unique user-driven activations in support of the Boston Marathon over the coming weeks. Please continue to check www.oneplus.com, Twitter , or Instagram to stay up-to-date on all OnePlus news – and be informed how you can play a part in this year's Boston Marathon through OnePlus.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit www.oneplus.com .

About The Boston Athletic Association

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

