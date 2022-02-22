Radicle Partners with Everland and Wildlife Works for Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Radicle Group Inc. (Radicle) has entered into a long-term offtake agreement with Everland LLC for carbon credits from Wildlife Works' Kasigau Corridor REDD+ project .

Located in Kenya, the Kasigau Corridor project is a pioneer in wildlife conservation, protecting over 200,000 hectares of dryland forest and over 11,000 wild elephants that live in the ecosystem. The project avoids 1.7M tonnes of CO2 per year.

The project also provides social programs that benefit over 116,000 local people. Through the sale of carbon offsets, Wildlife Works provides the local community of the Kasigau Corridor region with long-term jobs that replace unsustainable sources of income such as poaching, subsistence agriculture, and illegal tree harvesting.

"We're extremely excited to be a part of this project that delivers incredible environmental and social benefits to the Kasigau Corridor region in Southeast Kenya," says Chelsea Bryant, Radicle's Managing Director of Global Markets and Strategy. "The project serves to reduce deforestation and protect dozens of wildlife species, many of which are threatened or endangered, but most importantly, it represents a unique intervention model that keeps local community members at the core of the region's sustainable development via job creation. We couldn't be more pleased to support its continued impact."

Radicle's Role in the Project

Revenue from the sale of carbon offsets enables sustainable development opportunities for the local community while protecting the area from deforestation. Radicle is a significant financial contributor to this project. Offset purchases provide the local community with a guaranteed revenue stream that flows directly into project operations and enables Radicle to provide their clients with impactful, high-quality credits.

More About The Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project

The Kasigau Corridor project supports the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 1 – No Poverty: As decent work is provided and basic needs are met, it helps local communities move out of poverty, especially as education continues to be scaled up

SDG 4 – Quality Education: 124 classrooms have been built or renovated, while about 26,000 students have been awarded full and partial bursaries from the project, totalling nearly $1.3M

SDG 5 – Gender Equality: Project works with over 2,000 women across 61 women's groups and associated community ventures (e.g., basket weaving, beadwork and agribusinesses)

SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation: Over 25,000 community members are provided access to drinking water from improved harvesting and pipelines

SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth: One of the largest employers in the County, creating over 385 jobs, with over 85% going to those from the project area, 26% of whom are women

SDG 13 – Climate Action: Over 19M tonnes of GHG emissions avoided to date

SDG 15 – Life on Land: Protects over 200,000 hectares of dryland forest

About REDD+

Protecting standing forests is key to stabilizing the climate and safeguarding what remains of much of Earth's biodiversity. The principal drivers of deforestation are economic, and the only way to halt deforestation is to increase the value of the living forest ecosystem. Reduced Emissions through avoided deforestation and degradation (REDD+) is a project type that provides a direct market mechanism that incentivizes and rewards forest conservation and wildlife protection by paying for the greenhouse gas emissions reductions that result from effective forest conservation.

About Radicle

Radicle helps guide today's progressive companies towards tomorrow's sustainable future. From our early beginnings in Calgary, Canada, when we developed one of the world's first software platforms to measure, qualify, and aggregate greenhouse gas emissions, we've now taken root internationally to leverage data, insights, and technology to safeguard our shared tomorrow. Radicle works with agriculture, energy, forestry, manufacturing, commercial, and financial services to enable planet-positive solutions by increasing efficiency while lowering costs and emissions. We believe that financial and environmental sustainability are two sides of the same coin: balance between the two is possible. Visit radiclebalance.com to learn more.

Learn more about Everland: https://www.everlandmarketing.com/

Learn more about Wildlife Works Carbon: https://www.wildlifeworks.com/

