SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, a leader in bringing intelligent clinical workflow technology into existing EHRs, announced today that it joins other industry pioneers launching their products on Olive's marketplace, The Library. Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, launched a healthcare solution marketplace in 2021, enabling developers, independent software vendors (ISV), system integrators (SI), and other partners to innovate healthcare and deliver life-changing outcomes.

TransformativeMed Launches the CORES Intelligent Care Platform on The Olive Library

TransformativeMed's CORES product rapidly organizes EHR data into patient-centric intelligent clinical dashboards, with customizable, goal-driven notifications to anticipate and support care decisions. CORES is designed by clinicians for clinicians. Instead of hunting for information in the EHR and piecing together the patient's history and current health status, CORES delivers comprehensive, and specialty-specific views of the patient's clinical condition and progress. Additionally, intelligent disease-management dashboards are the patient-care technology enabling hospitals to provide timely and consistent care — a standard of care for their patients.

"Our goal with The Library is to bring together forward-thinkers, beta-testers and industry disruptors to transform the healthcare experience, together," said Patrick Jones, EVP of partnerships of Olive. "We're thrilled to welcome TransformativeMed into The Library community."

Olive's marketplace enables TransformativeMed to open a distribution channel and market to Olive's customer base, which currently includes more than 30 percent of the largest providers in the United States. By joining Olive's marketplace, TransformativeMed has access to a successful distribution channel to sell its products and services to an established customer base actively looking for solutions. Extending beyond technology and into consulting, change management and training solutions, The Library provides access to the largest healthcare brands in the industry.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Olive marketplace," said Shawn DeWane, CEO of TransformativeMed. "Our CORES Platform is the intelligent clinical workflow and disease management solution that is a critical technology already contributing to the goal of smart hospitals. Joining The Library allows us to make a greater impact on patient care and provider satisfaction."

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed harnesses the EHR to create an intelligent digital workspace that dramatically improves the usability of EHRs, with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows embedded within the EHR. The CORES Platform, CORES Notify, and CORES Diabetes securely synchronize clinical workflow, tasks, alerts, and notifications to harmonize the care team and create seamless communication across all care providers, using any device, including mobile. Learn more: TransformativeMed.com.

