Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Truist CFO to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by a historic merger of equals, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-cfo-to-present-at-the-rbc-capital-markets-global-financial-institutions-conference-301487892.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.