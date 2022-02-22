Upgraded Office Amenities and Flexible Work Opportunities Enhance Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance's Team Member Experience

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team members with Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.® work every day to help thousands of families move into beautiful, affordable homes while providing a world class home loan experience for its customers. Company leaders know that an excellent customer experience first requires an even better team member experience. To do this, Vanderbilt Mortgage continues its commitment to empowering team member experience and evolving with today's work environment.

The home office is undergoing a nearly 330,000 square foot renovation and expansion which includes video technology in renovated meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, mentor pods and personal work areas to enrich work among other upgrades. By embracing technology at the home office, many Vanderbilt Mortgage team members can work wherever they feel the most productive within the flexible workspaces.

Team members find purposeful careers by helping make a difference for home buyers every day through Vanderbilt Mortgage's fast and easy home loan process.

"Our team members stand behind Vanderbilt's purpose, vision, and mission. We are passionate about ensuring homeownership is within reach," said President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Eric Hamilton. "We provide fulfilling careers that allow team members to thrive by offering incredible amenities at our home office, embracing remote work opportunities, and utilizing the latest technology."

Through proactive leadership training, job shadowing, hands-on professional development and a culture devoted to overall experience, team members thrive at Vanderbilt Mortgage.

"My favorite part about Vanderbilt Mortgage is the career advancements we have available," said team member Greg Boyce, who has been with the company for 18 years. "You can start at entry level positions and have the opportunity to explore different areas and find out what you really enjoy doing. There is also an opportunity to take part in different leadership programs. We're looking for good people here. If you're a good person and are willing to work hard, you can have a very long career here."

In addition to traditional benefits, the company provides additional perks and amenities, such as:

A fully functional gym and wellness program

Programs and small groups designed to support mental health and everyday stress

An in-house restaurant at the home office

A coffee-house like setting in the office designed to encourage co-working and virtual meetings

Walking trails and disc golf course

Volunteer Time Off for part-time and full-time team members

Vanderbilt Mortgage offers team members the opportunity to make a difference in home buyers' lives, while improving their own life at the same time. Visit Vanderbilt Mortgage's Career's page to apply and also find out more information about how homeownership makes life better for everyone.

About Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 200,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. For more information, visit www.vmf.com.

