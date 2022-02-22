WyattWear LLC Debut's in Runway of Dreams Fashion Show in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022 WyattWear is a Black-owned, small business adaptive sponsor of the Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Revolution.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WyattWear LLC, creators of a fashion-forward bib collection for adolescents and adults with special needs, will debut on the stage in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022. The Runway of Dreams Foundation's fashion show will include Kohl's, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, Zappos, Target, and JCPenney, featuring adaptive clothing for individuals with special needs. Find out more information about the event and tickets at www.runwayofdreams.org.

Where function meets fashion. (PRNewsfoto/WyattWear) (PRNewswire)

WyattWear LLC, a Black-owned business, will be releasing new designs this spring and summer to add to their inaugural collection, which launched in October 2021. The collection will feature more high-end absorbent materials with uniquely chosen fabrics and textures. The company continues its mission to "Recast the Image of the Bib."

The Runway of Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities.

WyattWear LLC is a niche brand in the retail bib industry because of its bold decision to select high-end, unconventional fabrics for its unique customers with special needs. Their inaugural line used faux leather, microsuede, sequins, and velvet. See the collection at www.wyattwear.com.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our innovative product in the Runway of Dreams fashion show. We are combining fabrics that aren't usually paired together on bibs and designing them to be accessories to fashion-forward outfits. We aspire to become a designer brand within the bib industry," said Robin Williams Evans, co-owner of WyattWear LLC.

