Birch Gold Group Promotes Financial Literacy with Donation to Operation HOPE This partnership empowers Americans through education, offering the tools they need to make fully-informed decisions about their everyday finances as well as their retirement savings.

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group, a leading gold IRA company and enthusiastic supporter of financial literacy, is giving back to the community with a donation of $20,000 to Operation HOPE.

Operation HOPE is a nationally-recognized financial literacy nonprofit focused on bringing financial dignity and inclusion to underserved communities. Their mission is to disrupt generational poverty and expand economic opportunity by making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone. As of 2020, they've received seven consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator, outperforming 93% of the charities in America.

"We're thrilled to support Operation HOPE's crucial mission to empower underserved individuals and communities," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group. "We took a company-wide vote to choose the recipient of our donation, and Operation HOPE won hands-down."

How do Birch Gold Group's services align with Operation HOPE's mission? Patrick explained by dispelling a common misconception about Birch Gold Group's work. "A lot of people think we're a financial services company," he said. "If you had to give us only one label, perhaps that's the best description. However, at Birch Gold we truly believe in the power of empowering Americans through education. We spend most of our time educating our customers about options for their retirement savings they won't hear about from a broker or financial advisor or cable news channel. We give them the tools they need to make a fully-informed decision that's best for their personal objectives."

As an example, Patrick highlighted the efforts Birch Gold Group has made improving financial literacy for veterans. Surely this partnership will lead to the production of even more resources to educate and empower Americans.

"The lack of financial literacy in America has proven to be devastating. With the support of partners, like Birch Gold Group, we're on a mission to change the status quo," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE. "We are honored that their employees selected Operation HOPE to receive this generous donation and look forward to empowering underserved individuals and communities together."

To learn more about Birch Gold Group's products and services, visit https://www.birchgold.com or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Birch Gold Group is a leading dealer of precious metals serving a diverse customer base across the United States. Employing a team of experienced professionals and precious metal experts, the company provides a wide range of metals for physical possession and placement within an IRA, including silver, gold, platinum and palladium.

With a strong commitment to helping its customers discover how investing in precious metals can offer enhanced protection in the face of economic instability, Birch Gold Group is known throughout the industry for its exemplary reputation and track record, consistently maintaining top scores and ratings with the Better Business Bureau, the Business Consumer Alliance and multiple renowned review websites.

