SPWR Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of SunPower Corporation of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against SunPower Corporation ("SunPower") (NASDAQ: SPWR). The action charges SunPower with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of SunPower's materially misleading statements to the public, SunPower investors have suffered significant losses.

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR SUNPOWER LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/spwr-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=tal&utm_content=sunpower

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: APRIL 18, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 3, 2021 through JANUARY 20, 2022

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

James Maro, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

SUNPOWER'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

SunPower provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers, and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as energy under power purchase agreements.

On January 21, 2022, SunPower issued a press release revealing that the company had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors within third-party commercial equipment supplied to SunPower." As a result, SunPower reported that it "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors.

Following this news, SunPower's stock fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022.

WHAT CAN I DO?

SunPower investors may, no later than April 18, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages SunPower investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP