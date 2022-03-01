Inpixon Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services Inpixon Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it was recognized by Gartner in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services [1] report for the fourth consecutive year. In the recently published report, Inpixon was positioned as a Leader in the indoor location services market based upon its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

The report states, "Vendors in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of their indoor location service solutions. Leaders will have the ability to provide complete and differentiating capabilities as part of their indoor location offerings. This includes global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to shape the market, maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers, and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

"We are proud to be in the Leaders quadrant which we believe reflects how Inpixon is redefining employee and visitor experiences with the market's most comprehensive and scalable indoor intelligence platform," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "As the pandemic unfolded, it was evident that implementation of more sophisticated indoor intelligence was necessary to help businesses and teams adapt and to provide valuable information to enhance operations and efficiency. Our customers are global organizations that rely on the Inpixon platform to address a multitude of use cases for indoor intelligence."

Leveraging Immersive Technologies for a Reimagined Workplace

The recent release of Inpixon's annual State of Indoor Intelligence 2022 report highlighted that the workplace is undergoing a critical shift. As a result, organizations need to prioritize and implement technology to boost employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention. As the rise of augmented and virtual reality technologies continues, this will be a vital component for organizations to retain a competitive edge.

Inpixon's vision is to support diverse environments and create exceptional experiences through a range of Indoor Intelligence solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds. Inpixon uniquely delivers a cohesive suite of hardware and software elements including:

Location-aware enterprise apps for employee experience, productivity and retention

Virtual and hybrid events platform for engaging conferences and meetings for attendees in any location

RTLS solutions with an advanced industrial IoT platform for Industry 4.0 smart factories, smart warehouses, and digital supply chains

Augmented reality, spatial computing, and computer vision technologies at the core of immersive capabilities

Proprietary sensors that allow for wireless detection and robust analytics for security and safety.

A combination of solutions that leverage algorithms and machine learning for actionable insight not only fulfill the technology needs of a modern enterprise but also enable better understanding of employee and customer needs to enhance their everyday experiences.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services here.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, Feb. 23, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , Twitter , and visit inpixon.com .

