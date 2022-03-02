According to New Jackson Hewitt Survey, Nearly One-Third of American Taxpayers Who Expected to File Taxes Online for Free, Paid More at Checkout Jackson Hewitt provides $25 flat price for all online DIY tax filers, no matter how complex the return

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the IRS, it is estimated that nearly 170 million taxpayers are filing an income tax return this year. Of these taxpayers, more than half are planning to file their tax returns online, according to a new survey conducted by Jackson Hewitt Tax Services®. The survey found that 66% of Americans are planning to file online through do-it-yourself (DIY) tax software.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Among online tax filers, nearly 30% of respondents reported that, last year, they paid more for online tax preparation services than they expected. Many DIY tax options advertise a free or reduced-price option but once a filer starts the process, they find the cost may steadily increase based on the complexity of the return or other factors, making the total once completed higher than they originally anticipated.

Hardworking Americans deserve transparent pricing in today's economy, which is why Jackson Hewitt Online created a no-frills, $25 flat price for filing Federal and State taxes, regardless of the tax return's complexity. Jackson Hewitt Online's easy-to-use interface offers step-by-step guidance as well as live customer support, making it easy to file taxes electronically.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we believe taxpayers are entitled to have access to a transparent pricing guarantee. Despite the rising cost of living due to inflationary pressures, we're committed to providing a flat price for all online filers," said Zachary Cohen, Head of Digital Products at Jackson Hewitt.

In fact, the Jackson Hewitt Online survey found that 69% of people would either stop and switch to a new service provider immediately if they were quoted a higher price than advertised or would switch to a new provider next year.

Taxpayers can rest assured because Jackson Hewitt Online offers a 3-year Price Lock Guarantee (1) backed by Jackson Hewitt's 100% Accuracy Guarantee (2), Maximum Refund Guarantee (3), and Satisfaction Guarantee (4).

Additional survey findings include:

Taxpayers use DIY tax services because they are convenient (28%), affordable (27%), and feel they have an easier tax return and don't require assistance (19%);

54% of respondents have no to slight fear or anxiety of filing DIY taxes alone

Jackson Hewitt encourages taxpayers to file as soon as possible and to not wait until the April 18, 2022, deadline to file their 2021 income taxes. Filing early and electronically not only helps to protect against identity theft but also allows taxpayers to get their refund sooner or have extra time to pay their taxes ahead of the deadline.

For more information about Jackson Hewitt Online, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online .

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee® and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,500 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including nearly 3,000 in Walmart stores, as well as online tax prep services, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Survey Methodology

Jackson Hewitt Online survey was conducted online by Dynata in January 2022, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

Terms and Conditions

Jackson Hewitt Online Transparent Pricing Guarantee: You'll pay tax prep fees of no more than $25 when you file with Jackson Hewitt Online, or we'll refund the difference.

Regardless of the complexity of your tax return or the number of states in which you must file, you are guaranteed to pay no more than $25 total tax prep fees ($25 Federal, $0 States), when you file your own taxes with Jackson Hewitt Online or your tax prep fees back. Guarantee applies only to tax prep fees and does not include additional add-on services such as eCollect or Protection Plus fees.

1) 3-Year Price Lock Guarantee: When you file your taxes with Jackson Hewitt Online this year, you'll be able to pay this year's price again next year and the year after that.

Applies to all clients filing taxes with Jackson Hewitt Online in the 2021 tax season. Locks in Federal and State tax preparation fees at the time of a client's tax season 2021 checkout for tax seasons 2022 and 2023. Applies to tax preparation fees with Jackson Hewitt Online only and to no other product or service. Clients must use the same Jackson Hewitt Online account to file each year. Does not apply at retail locations or with Online Tax Pro. Coupon code may be required to redeem.

2) 100% Accuracy Guarantee: If you have to pay interest or penalty charges to the IRS due to an error in Jackson Hewitt Online's software, we'll pay it for you.

Jackson Hewitt® warrants only to its registered users the accuracy of every form prepared using the Service. Jackson Hewitt guarantees its tax calculations as described in this Agreement. The term "Calculations" is defined to mean the numerical addition, subtraction or multiplication of numbers, and related automatic features that select numbers from tax tables. Calculations do not include any instance where a taxpayer can make a decision to substitute a number for the one automatically computed by the program, and Jackson Hewitt is not responsible for changes in tax law made by the Congress during tax season. We will pay any IRS penalties and/or interest resulting from an error in Jackson Hewitt's Online's software program's calculations. You are responsible for notifying Jackson Hewitt promptly of any change in your email so that notices of necessary updates or corrections to remedy any errors can be provided by Jackson Hewitt. You are responsible to notify Jackson Hewitt within 10 days of receipt of any notice of errors and/or interests and penalties from any tax authority, resulting from your use of the Service. If the tax return can be amended to avoid or reduce your penalties and/or interest, you must file it on your own to limit further penalties and interest. We are not responsible for any interests and penalties resulting from your failure to enter all required information accurately, your willful or fraudulent omission or inclusion of information on your tax return, your misclassification of information on your tax return, your failure to notify Jackson Hewitt of your change of email address, or your failure to file an amended return to avoid or reduce your penalties and/or interests after receipt of such notice. If you believe such a calculation error occurred and you have complied with the above conditions, please notify Jackson Hewitt in writing at Jackson Hewitt Inc., Attention - Client Care, 501 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 300, Sarasota, FL 34232 as soon as you are aware of the error. You must include a copy of the IRS notice, a hard copy of the tax return, and your online username. The filing of such a claim shall constitute your authorization for Jackson Hewitt to obtain and review any copy and/or transcript of your tax return and any data files that may be in Jackson Hewitt's possession or control in order to evaluate your claim. You are responsible for paying any additional tax liability you may owe, and providing assistance and additional information as reasonably requested by Jackson Hewitt.

3) Maximum Refund Guarantee: If you get a larger refund or smaller tax bill somewhere else, we'll refund your Federal return fees with Jackson Hewitt Online.

If you are entitled to a larger refund amount or must pay a smaller tax due amount using another tax preparation method other than Jackson Hewitt Online, then we will refund to you the applicable tax preparation fees paid by you for the Jackson Hewitt Online product/package you filed with (other product and service fees excluded). To qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax due cannot be attributed to variations in data you provided for tax preparation or for positions taken by you that are contrary to the law. Federal returns only. Same tax facts must apply. You must file an amended return with another paid tax preparation company and/or online provider by April 15, 2022 and submit your claim no later than October 15, 2022 with proof that the IRS accepted the positions taken on the amended return. This guarantee cannot be combined with the Satisfaction Guarantee.

4) Satisfaction Guarantee: If you are not 100% satisfied with Jackson Hewitt Online, we'll refund your tax preparation fees.

If you are not 100% satisfied with Jackson Hewitt Online, we will refund your tax preparation fees. Printing or electronically filing your return reflects your satisfaction with Jackson Hewitt Online.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.