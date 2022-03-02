BlueGrace Logistics Appoints Francoise Caraguel as Chief People Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a hypergrowth, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider, today announced the appointment of Francoise Caraguel as Chief People Officer. As part of the executive team, Caraguel will report to CEO Bobby Harris and lead all aspects of human resources strategy including talent acquisition and recruitment, onboarding, and training, continued learning and development, performance management and employee engagement across the BlueGrace network of freight offices.

Caraguel has served as Executive VP and Chief Human Resources Officer across diverse industry backgrounds.

"We are excited Francoise has joined BlueGrace's executive team. She brings with her extensive strategic and organizational knowledge, proven leadership, and a fresh perspective for building cross-functional teams," said Bobby Harris, Chief Executive Officer of BlueGrace Logistics. "Finding the right CPO can catapult your organization to the next level. I am confident we found the right fit in Francoise and look forward to working together."

Caraguel comes to BlueGrace having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer across diverse industry backgrounds ranging from private equity to pharmaceuticals. As a strategic and result-driven multilingual executive, Caraguel's global leadership has led to positions in Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Most recently, she led joint human resources activities, including DE&I strategy, for cloud-based communications and collaboration platform providers PGi and TPx Communications across 25 global locations, servicing 2,000 employees. (Both PGi and TPx Communications are companies within the Siris Capital Group.) Previously, in her work with Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer (France), where she served as Chief Learning Officer, Caraguel created and implemented programs for upwards of 122,000 employees.

"I am thrilled to join BlueGrace and leverage my expertise in developing and implementing people-centric solutions that help propel businesses forward, while maintaining an agile company culture," said Francoise Caraguel, Chief People Officer at BlueGrace Logistics. "My passion lies in the people function and talent management, both of which drive competitive advantage."

Caraguel holds a Master's in Business (Agility) Administration from INSEAD Business School, one of the most rigorous international business programs in the world, requiring students to speak two languages upon entry and three upon graduation.

Adding a Chief People Officer of this caliber reinforces BlueGrace's commitment and vision to grow exponentially by constantly improving stakeholder experience, including employees. An executive hire of this importance will reverberate across the entire organization, impacting current employee relations as well as future leadership hires.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Tampa where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

