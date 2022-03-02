New Non-QM Wholesale Lender, Champions Funding LLC, Provides Broker Access to Serve a $1 Trillion Market for Underserved Communities

GILBERT, Ariz., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Champions Funding LLC joins the Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) marketplace to empower mortgage brokers with a variety of wholesale loan products geared for their diverse customers who have non-traditional credit profiles, and cannot get approved with standard financing, or belong among the nation's most distressed communities. In response to both the declining rate of mortgage applications and limited access to financing options for a subset of borrowers, the demand for alternative lending solutions is booming. The company's flagship products allow the broker community to tap into a $1 Trillion market and serve the historically underserved communities across the nation.

Champions Funding LLC is one of a few mortgage lenders that holds a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) designation by the Department of Treasury to generate economic growth in distressed communities. By offering modern and flexible lending solutions, Champions Funding LLC recognizes that CDFIs play a vital role in providing equity in homeownership through its broker partners and is proud to be a part of this mission-based directive.

Led by two industry titans Champions Funding, LLC's CEO, Evan M. Stone, and Chairwoman of the Board, Patty Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding, they have built a talented team of innovators and highly motivated mortgage professionals to stimulate opportunity in today's mortgage market.

Evan M. Stone, CEO, and Chairman of Community Savings empowers the team to respond quickly to the market, provide best in class service levels, and dedicated support through their Account Executive partners. Mr. Stone is the Chairman of the newly acquired Community Savings bank and a Co-Owner and Partner for Rep1 Sports agency – representing top names in the NFL, MLB, and NBA – most recently Cooper Kupp, Super Bowl LVI's MVP. As the former Founder/CEO of Pacific Union Financial, owner of ClearVision Funding, and a variety of other companies he has owned, his day- to-day activities are focused on the success and growth of the mortgage broker community and is hyper-focused to build a strong team to support them and their customers.

Of his new company, Stone said, "You don't name your company Champions to come in second place." He continued, "We are thrilled to bring together a team of highly motivated, smart mortgage professionals to offer a unique opportunity for diverse home buyers to realize the dreams of homeownership with a solutions-driven and responsible approach to lending. We are poised to execute our mission of serving the historically underserved markets."

Patty Arvielo, Chairwoman of the Board at Champions Funding LLC, is the Co-Founder and CEO of New American Funding – the single largest Latina-owned, independent mortgage lenders in the nation - where she continues to support the mortgage industry through legislation and lobbying efforts on behalf of homeowners. Patty has created the award-winning Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Latino and African-American home buyers. Patty's leadership and voice extend to numerous committees within the industry, including Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Affordable Homeownership Advisory Committee and MBA Residential Board of Governors and others. She is a co-partner and president of #WEALLGROW Latina – a digital media company focused on elevating Latina entrepreneurs' voices through mentor ship.

Both Stone and Arvielo are champions for the CDFI designation and work alongside the Champions team and broker partners to bring awareness to the opportunities available for all home buyers of all races, nationalities, and income types. She supports the wholesale mortgage broker community by offering alternative solutions through the Non-QM product suite.

ABOUT CHAMPIONS FUNDING LLC

Champions Funding, LLC is a nationwide, wholesale lender providing Non-QM loan options for mortgage brokers and their customers. As a Community Development Financial Institution, Champions Funding LLC empowers its Broker Partners to fulfill the dreams of their diverse homeowners as well as realize the mission of serving low-income and underserved communities. It offers exciting career opportunities for experienced mortgage professionals who love what they do and want to grow. Find out more at ChampsTPO.com.

