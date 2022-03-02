SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TGNA, MTOR, LAWS, and RC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TGNA by an affiliate of Standard General L.P. ("Standard General"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGNA shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash for each share of TGNA common stock that they hold. Additionally, TGNA shareholders will receive additional cash consideration in the form of a "ticking fee," the amount varying depending on the date of the closing of the transaction. If you own TGNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tgna

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MTOR by Cummins Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MTOR shareholders will receive $36.50 in cash for each share of MTOR common stock that they hold. If you own MTOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtor

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with LAWS' proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. LKCM Headwater affiliates that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive LAWS common stock as consideration for the transactions. LAWS existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company. If you own LAWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/laws

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC), in connection with the proposed merger of RC with MREC Management, LLC ("Mosaic"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RC will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of three privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by Mosaic. Upon closing, RC stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock. If you own RC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rc

