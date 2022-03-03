Acela Truck Company Introduces First 4x4 High Mobility Class 5  Cab-Over Truck Chassis in North America

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Truck Company is introducing its new Acela Straya – the first four-wheel drive, Class 5, high mobility, cab-over truck chassis in North America. The Straya – with its cab-over design and military-grade performance – offers best-in-class maneuverability and visibility and off-highway capabilities for use in the most demanding work environments.

Based on the extraordinarily successful and reliable Isuzu NRR base chassis, and inspired by Isuzu Australia's 4x4 work truck fleets, Acela Truck Company has leveraged its vast defense vehicle experience to incorporate military vehicle components and capabilities with Isuzu's best-in-class chassis to create the Acela Straya for extreme commercial and governmental applications.

The new Acela Straya is equipped with the Meritor 3000 Series axles featuring the field-proven US Military production wheel-ends currently used on the US Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), as well as Driver-Controlled Differential Lockers (DCDL) and 41-inch military tires. It is the only commercial vehicle in North America with available onboard Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS), a driver-controlled push-button capability that adjusts tire pressures on demand from 95 to 17 PSI – a feature that is almost exclusively found in military tactical vehicles, allowing the Straya to be driven on-highway, at highway speeds, and off-highway through sandy, swampy, snowy, steep, washboard and other challenging terrain. In off-highway conditions, the lower tire pressure settings allow the Straya to mimic tracked vehicle performance, replacing the need to transport slow and expensive tracked vehicles to the worksite.

"The Straya is by far the most capable Class 5 truck chassis available in North America, building out our portfolio and complementing the high performance offering of our existing extreme-duty 4x4 and 6x6, Class 6 through 8 Acela Monterra models. Designed in concert with our wildland fire, utility, pipeline and mining clients, they are very excited to take first deliveries," stated David Ronsen, president of Acela Truck Company. "We saw a huge gap in truck capabilities being offered for commercial use, and Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. shared our vision for new opportunities with a heavy-duty, on-/off-highway, four-wheel drive vehicle in the Class 5 market. Isuzu trucks' reliability is legendary in the U.S. market making it the ideal platform to modify. Isuzu has been extremely supportive, we're very proud to be working closely with their talented team."

The vehicle was primarily designed for high-mobility performance for wildland/urban interface fire trucks, transmission line, utility, pipeline, and open-surface mining and border patrol operations. The Straya will be available in single- and crew-cab configurations in multiple wheelbases and provides 19.6 inches of ground clearance and up to 36 inches of water fording capability. The cab-over design offers the best chassis "real estate-to-wheelbase" ratio, maximum driver visibility and an extremely small turning radius of 49 feet (on 150-inch wheelbase with a 12-foot body), providing maximum maneuverability and significantly differentiating it from other commercial truck models. The Straya seats up to seven people with multiple seating options available to suit almost any application.

About Acela Truck Company

Acela Truck Company delivers the most capable Class 5-8 high-mobility 4x4 and 6x6 truck chassis in North America – the Acela Monterra and the Acela Straya. Acela Truck Company provides military-grade truck chassis to commercial markets at a fraction of the cost of less capable products. The company is a division of Acela, Inc., a manufacturer of unique, durable, and reliable solutions supporting critical infrastructure in the world's most demanding environments. For more information visit www.acelatruck.com/straya .

