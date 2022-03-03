Artivion to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate virtually at the upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. The Company's virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET on March 16, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Artivion, Inc.,CryoLife, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be accessible through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

