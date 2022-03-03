Atlanta Magazine names President and Founder, David Nicholas one of Atlanta's Most Powerful Leaders in 2022

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Magazine released its annual special publication, The Atlanta 500, recognizing the 500 most influential business and civic leaders in Atlanta. For the third consecutive year, Nicholas Wealth Management's President and Founder, David Nicholas, has been recognized to The Atlanta 500 list for 2022.

"What makes this list of corporate, non-profit, civic, entrepreneurial, religious, and creative leaders the cream of the crop is more than their titles or stations at the top of their organizations. It is the thoughtful way that they have gone about considering their work and the work of their companies—people first. Finding the value in people from their employees to the customers they serve and the communities they call home is what undergirds the organizations they head." -Katrice L. Mines, Guest Editor

"It is a privilege to be recognized to this list, alongside many impactful and visionary leaders in Atlanta. This honor reflects the positive impact we have provided for our clients and the local community."

Named under the Business portion of The Atlanta 500 list, David Nicholas founded Nicholas Wealth Management where he has helped clients and corporations nationwide navigate the financial markets. David innovated the idea of wealth management by creating financial portfolios uniquely designed for retirement planning by optimizing strategies based on specific goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance with a focus on preserving capital during volatile times in the market.

David was recognized alongside other notable business leaders including Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Chairman of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, and Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

A sought-after commentator on financial and economic matters, David's opinions and commentaries are featured frequently on Fox Business with Stuart Varney and Charles Payne, Fox & Friends, CNN, CNBC, and CBS News. David also brings fresh insight and timely market news to Atlanta as the host of the weekly Retire Ready radio show Saturdays at 7:00 pm on 95.5 FM WSB.

Securities offered through World Equity Group, Inc. (WEG), members FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Nicholas Wealth, Bluepath Capital, and LLC. Nicholas Wealth, Bluepath Capital, and LLC are separate entities and are not owned or controlled by WEG.

View original content:

SOURCE Nicholas Wealth Management