Chandler, Arizona Incubator Team Tapped to Take the Lead for GEW-AZ 2022 Chandler Innovations Incubator will be the Arizona Coordinator for GEW-AZ

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation, and entrepreneurial development program, has been selected to orchestrate the statewide representation of events during the Global Entrepreneurship Network's annual Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially those individuals who face structural barriers or may have never considered the idea of launching their own startup. Each November, ten million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions, and events that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience, and connections they need to succeed.

Arizona is a growing player in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with many resources for founders.

For Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations Incubator, helping organizations across Arizona host events to celebrate GEW is an honor and privilege.

"Chandler Innovations was asked to coordinate for Arizona once again after a successful showing in 2021," said White. "Each year, we have more participants and increasingly exciting events. I find immense joy in helping the state showcase our entrepreneurial strength and the breadth of our support for the ecosystem."

GEW will be from November 14th through the 20th this year. Last year, Arizona hosted over thirty events in seven cities across the state.

"It is my hope that we can continue to expand engagement and involve more rural Arizona communities," said White. "There are founders all over the state that need resources and a sense of community. GEW-AZ allows us to bring everyone together."

Visit https://www.genglobal.org/gew to learn more about Global Entrepreneurship Week and the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers programs for entrepreneurs and founders throughout the year. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

