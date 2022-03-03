Consumers Reveal Most Loved Brands - Beauty and Personal Care Brands Lead Rankings

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs released its fifth annual ranking of America's "most loved" brands. Carter's, the retailer of children's apparel ranks first while Trader Joe's, the American grocery store, moved down to the second top spot of the list of brands most positively talked about in offline conversations, ahead of more than 650 brands across all consumer categories.

Meantime, Great Value, a Walmart brand, and American Family Insurance also switched places for the top positions for the most loved brands in online talk.

"This year's TotalSocial Most Loved Brands exhibit the vital consumer emotional connection with brands and demonstrates how the brand marketers have built and found opportunities even during the past two years of pandemic," said Steven Brown, president of Engagement Labs. "Brand love has been a major part of our work with Fortune 500 brands and continues to be a focus in 2022."

Costco's Kirkland is the only brand to rank among brands both online and offline that shows the importance of marketing strategies that seek to activate both channels in driving business performance. Gillette's improvement in offline brand love grew the most last year than any other top 10 brand. Gillette has not been shy of the weighing in real-world conversations in social issues with ads such as toxic masculinity that demonstrates that when it comes to offline, its positive word of mouth rise above and resonates to consumers.

Last year's net sentiment of consumer conversations is positive for everyday categories such as beauty and personal care, children's products, food and home. The importance of positive sentiment prevails as the "Great Resignation" ensues and more people adjust to hybrid lifestyle and preferring to stay at home to work remotely.

This analysis ranks the most loved brands based on net positive conversations happening online (via social media) and offline (via face-to-face conversations as well as phone, emailing, texting, IM'ing, video chat – in other words, via any channel other than posting on social media) to determine its annual TotalSocial Brand Awards winners.

MOST LOVED BRANDS OFFLINE Rank* Brands Rank Change

vs. 2020 1 Carter's +1 2 Trader Joe's -1 3 Dawn +8 4 Oreo n/c 5 Dove Men + Care +3 6 Dove -1 6 Lego +1 8 Gillette +68 8 Kirkland +22 10 Nivea n/c *Source: Engagement Labs' TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the

highest net sentiment offline in 2021.

MOST LOVED BRANDS ONLINE Rank* Brands Rank Change

vs. 2020 1 American Family +1 2 Great Value -1 3 Lush +22 4 TripAdvisor +11 5 Mary Kay +8 6 Kirkland -3 7 Kenmore +46 8 Clean & Clear n/c 9 Express +18 10 Clinique +1 *Source: Engagement Labs' TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the

highest net sentiment online in 2021.

The Difference Between Offline and Online Conversations

Online and offline discussions are two entirely different conversations, generally unrelated to each other, as Engagement Labs articles have shown in the Journal of Advertising Research and the MIT Sloan Management Review. Both types of conversations have an impact that leads to sales, but they do so very differently, and they require different marketing strategies. According to Engagement Labs data and analytics 19 percent of all consumer purchases are driven by these kinds of consumer conversations.

"The modified life and return to some normality during 2021 reflect the brands on our 'most loved' brands list and brand landscape of who's earning the most positive recommendations from consumers," said Brown. "The rise of Lush, Trip Advisor, Kenmore, Mary Kay and Express online, as well as Dawn, Gillette, and Kirkland in the offline space reveals what consumers engage and talk about with great sentiment for the past year."

"The goal of marketers is to be successful in achieving more positive conversations, both online and offline, to ultimately become "Conversation Commanders," as we have labeled the most successful brands in both conversation arenas. To achieve this, marketers need to have two separate measurement and marketing strategies, to make sure these separate, but equally important conversations are maximized."

To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's consumer conversations in real life and online, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial Brand Awards – Most Loved Brands

The awards are based on the Company's proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics platform, which continuously measures the online and offline social metrics that are proven drivers of business performance. These metrics, including both online and offline conversations against the following major conversation dimensions: net sentiment (the difference in the percent positive conversations minus negative), brand sharing (the extent to which people are sharing or talking about a brand's marketing or advertising), volume (a measure of how many conversations mention a brand) and influence (the extent to which an influential audience is talking about a brand). The Most Loved Award is given to brands with the highest net sentiment scores online and offline in 2021.

