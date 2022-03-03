dClimate Partners with Namibia to Create a Blockchain-Native Registry to Quantify and Monetize the Country's Green Hydrogen

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dClimate , a decentralized climate information ecosystem, today announced a partnership with Namibia through the University of Namibia to become a verifier for the country's carbon impact and sustainability initiatives. As part of this partnership, dClimate will establish a blockchain-native registry and verification system for quantifying the country's carbon sequestration, carbon emissions, and carbon credits from green hydrogen projects within Namibia.

dClimate is the first transparent, decentralized network for climate data, forecasts, and models. It aims not only to make climate information more accessible and reliable, but to incentivize new innovation, product development, and research as part of an open and decentralized climate data ecosystem.

"We are excited to partner with the Republic of Namibia through the University of Namibia to use transparent satellite monitoring to create a scalable, blockchain native verification and registry system for quantifying Namibia's overall carbon impact," said Sid Jha, founding partner, dClimate. "By working together with the staff, researchers, and academics at the University of Namibia, we will be able to verify the country's carbon credits to help support ongoing green hydrogen projects within the country. This not only represents an exciting use case for how blockchain technology can power climate action, but for how countries can leverage decentralized climate data to support sustainability projects."

Green hydrogen is a renewable, clean source of energy which reduces greenhouse emissions (GHG's). These benefits are considered crucial for helping support decarbonization and net zero efforts across continents. Green hydrogen can be used to power mining, vehicles, trains, aircrafts, buses, and maritime vessels. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV's) for example can run on green hydrogen, and companies like Hyundai have announced its intention to manufacture 500,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles by the end of this decade. Namibia has become a leader in recent years for green hydrogen production. It awarded a contract late last year for a $9.4 billion project to produce 300,000 tons of green hydrogen annually to support growing global demand for clean energy.

"Namibia's green hydrogen ambitions are testimony to its commitment to combat climate change through its efforts to decarbonize local, regional and global industrial clusters," said James Mnyupe, Namibia Presidential Economic Advisor and Hydrogen Commissioner. "dClimate's data platform promises to accurately capture Namibia's effort to fight climate change and enable us to monetize green hydrogen in a scalable manner. This partnership is inline with Namibia's intentions to diversify its funding sources as articulated in its Integrated National Financing Framework."

"We are excited to be partnering with the dClimate team and leveraging their cutting-edge data infrastructure and expertise in the ESG sector to support green hydrogen projects in Namibia," said Prof. Kenneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor, University of Namibia. "Using blockchain technology and advanced satellite monitoring, we look forward to working with the dClimate team to help advance forward looking sustainability initiatives within Namibia. This adds to the University of Namibia's Multilateral Environmental Agreement unit in terms of monitoring of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) targets."

dClimate is closely integrated with Chainlink's decentralized oracle network to support independent, on-chain data validation in addition to support for the network's governance layer. In addition to its free climate data API , dClimate's flagship data marketplace will launch soon on testnet. The data marketplace serves as an iTunes store for climate data, making critically important climate information like forecast data and models more accessible, available and accountable. By making it easy to access and work with climate information, dClimate enables anyone to contribute to a decentralized ecosystem of products, applications, and tools like its WorkSight app that help businesses, governments, and communities build climate resilience.

