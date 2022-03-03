Hankyung.com's introduces: Hanteo Global got attention at the CES with their K-pop Business Model

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following announcement covered by Hankyung.com, Hanteo Global is a company that attracts attention with its differentiated services by combining K-pop and data technology. They are a startup company using artificial intelligence for big data in music and have been selected as a "Baby Unicorn Enterprise" by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), showing fast growth and promising potential. Their main services include the real-time music chart "Hanteo Chart" and a mobile application "Whosfan," and the company is also operating Hanteo News and Whosfan Cafe.

(Photo: Hanteo Global at the CES 2022)

Hanteo Chart is a real-time music chart based on technology that collects and processes album sales data in real-time. Its technology collects and analyzes data from social media, portals, and broadcasts, and they have also introduced an accelerating business model for K-pop artists. Furthermore, they applied the HATS (Hanteo Aided Tracking System) model, which creates global album charts by directly authenticating K-pop fans.

Whosfan is a mobile application that enables global voting events based on blockchain voting technology and large-volume traffic distributed processing technology. It has become an essential app among K-pop fans, attracting 6.4 million global subscribers within one year of its official launch.

Hanteo Global introduced Hanteo Chart and Whosfan at the CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show), the world's largest IT and home appliance fair, held in Las Vegas from Jan 5th ~ Jan 8th. They promoted the excellence of K-pop and attracted visitors' attention with their differentiated technology and strong business model.

Hanteo Global's technological prowess has been recognized in Korea by receiving the Ministry of Science and ICT Award for 2021 DATA-Global overseas expansion. They also received the Minister of Science and ICT Award for the 2021 SW High Growth Club 200, which honors high-growth companies, in recognition of their future growth potential.

An official from Hanteo Global said, "We had an obligation to show the status and excellent business model of K-pop at international fairs. This year we will make additional advances by introducing new services including a vertical commerce business specializing in K-pop."

