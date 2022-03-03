ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the introduction of Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services, representing an evolution of its high-quality, full-service fleet solutions across scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, previously delivered in conjunction with industry leaders Dickinson Fleet Services and Interstate Truck Center. By operating under one unified brand, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services will deliver a more holistic offering of industry-leading on-site, emergency mobile and shop services for light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

Newly Formed Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services An Industry Leader on Day 1 (PRNewswire)

"We recognize the responsibility we have to evolve and transform our business continuously to better serve our customers, team members and industry," said Joe George, President of Cox Automotive Mobility. "This brand evolution is a signal of our commitment to continue to lead the transportation and fleet services future."

Customer-Focused Growth Strategy

Explosive growth in e-commerce, last-mile delivery, innovation and technology have changed the nature of fleets and will continue to impact the transportation future. Driven to maximize fleet uptime for its partners, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services is anchored by a workforce of more than 1,100 world-class technicians, fleet of nearly 800 mobile trucks and more than 25 shop facilities. While already recognized as an industry leader, growth will remain a core focus area for Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services.

Introducing New FleeTec® Academy Locations – Focused on creating the next generation of elite technicians, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services has plans to double its FleeTec® Academy locations in 2022. This builds on the success of its flagship training program in Indianapolis , as well as the opening of the group's Phoenix -based FleeTec® Academy in November 2021 .

Expanding Local Market Footprint – Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services will continue its aggressive expansion efforts with investments focused on strengthening the company's preventative scheduled maintenance and 24/7 emergency mobile service presence across the U.S. With its two most recent acquisitions – Mobile Fleetcare in the San Francisco Bay Area , and MobiCare in Jacksonville, Fla. – Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services' coast-to-coast coverage received a significant boost in the last six months alone.

Advancing the Future of Fleets – This brand evolution will accelerate fleet-focused product and technology development, working across Cox Automotive Mobility's other business solution areas – Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures. This includes service and support of commercial fleet electrification, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to further enhance driver safety and comfort.

"This is more than just a name change – our refreshed Fleet Services brand signifies the direction we are headed as a business to deliver maintenance excellence for our customers while providing best-in-class benefits and training for our world-class technicians," said Ted Coltrain, Vice President of Operations at Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. "Day to day, our mission as the leader in scheduled and unscheduled fleet services will not change. We will continue our commitment to the safety-first and technician-centric culture we've developed and nurtured over the years."

New Brand Debut at TMC 2022

Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services will make its industry debut at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2022 Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in Orlando, Fla., March 7-10. At the Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Service exhibit (#2605), event attendees will receive a preview of the brand's new marketing creative and truck design that will begin rolling out nationwide. In addition, Terry Rivers and Mike Dickinson will hold a live Q&A at the booth on Tuesday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

