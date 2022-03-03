Saladworks Opens 20 Ghost Kitchen Locations in Central Florida through its Partnership with Combo Kitchen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of brands, is opening 20 new ghost kitchen locations through its partnership with Combo Kitchen, the world's leading and largest ghost kitchen franchise. Scheduled to begin operations by March 25, Saladworks menu items will soon be available for delivery across Central Florida through Combo Kitchen's agreement with the Florida-based restaurant chain, WingHouse Bar & Grill, and its numerous locations throughout the state.

As restaurants evolve with consumer demand for delivery and takeout, linking Saladworks new ghost kitchens to the restaurant concepts within the Combo Kitchen franchise system helps create greater variety for its customers with better-for-you menu options. This partnership also allows Saladworks to extend its fresh, nutritional menu offerings into new markets with minimal costs, and experiment and test before investing in costs associated with real estate, development, and staffing.

"We are excited to expand our brand into Central Florida through our partnership with Combo Kitchen," said Brian Farris, WOWorks Chief Development Officer, parent company of Saladworks. "Normally, expanding into an entirely new market is costly for potential franchisees. This partnership allows us to gain new customers without needing to invest upfront in a brick-and-mortar store. We also gain additional benefits, such as raising Saladworks' brand awareness in new regions and giving our guests more points of delivery and pickup."

"We are seeing a huge and growing demand from new and established restaurant brands to utilize our ghost kitchen franchise network to expand their footprint and increase revenue streams," says Hossein Kasmai, founder and CEO of Combo Kitchen and Franchise Creator. "This partnership between WingHouse and Saladworks is a perfect example of how Combo Kitchens facilitates win-win situations for restaurant owners looking to capitalize on the growing takeout and delivery market with minimal investment or disruption to operations."

"We are excited to bring on an iconic brand like Saladworks to the WingHouse system," says Michael Aminpour, President at Elite Food Management, franchisees of WingHouse. "We believe Saladworks is one of the premier salad companies in the nation and are excited to join the family. We look forward to growing the brand and bringing their popular create-your-own salads to the Florida DMA."

The WingHouse Bar & Grill restaurants offering Saladworks menu items for delivery are located in West Bradenton, North Tampa, Brandon, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Ellenton, Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Largo, New Port Richey, Ocala, North Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Sanford, Tampa and Wesley Chapel. Operating entirely behind the scenes and without any disruption of their typical operations, WingHouse restaurants offering Saladworks delivery will be able to increase revenue streams and volume.

In the past year alone, Saladworks has grown by more than 42 restaurant locations, entering new markets such as Michigan and Nevada. Roughly 79% of these openings mark non-traditional presences, i.e., ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, airports, hospitals and universities, as the brand continues to flex its muscles as an industry disruptor. For more information about owning a Saladworks franchise, visit https://franchise.saladworks.com/.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT COMBO KITCHEN:

Recently named to Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500® list, ranked #1 in the "Ghost Kitchen" category and ranked among the top 100 fastest growing franchises in the world, Combo Kitchen provides a revolutionary business model for entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry through the use of proven and established brands as ghost kitchens. By offering national brands for placement in existing kitchens for delivery and takeout only, Combo Kitchen allows restaurant owners to take full advantage of the rapidly growing delivery market and reach a new customer base. Combo Kitchen also provides a revolutionary solution for entrepreneurs who can combine two or three of its well-recognized restaurant brands and operate them in one single fast casual restaurant for dine in, delivery and take-out. In just its first year of business, Combo Kitchen has grown by upwards of 170 locations and is currently considered one of the fastest growing ghost kitchens in the world. Combo Kitchen is the perfect solution for restaurant owners or entrepreneurs to maximize their profits with no additional costs. For more information, visit www.combokitchen.com.

ABOUT ELITE FOOD MANAGEMENT

Elite Food Management is the operating franchisee company for Winghouse throughout the Florida market. Elite believes in operational excellence and efficiency with focus being on customer service and employee empowerment. Elite Food Management strives to always serve the best food with best quality customer service. We believe in quality food, quality people, and great atmospheres at all our locations.

