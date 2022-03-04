AFRM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Affirm Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 29, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results. Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

