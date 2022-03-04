AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business names zonal managers in the US

EXTON, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business has promoted three to newly created Zonal Manager roles, aligning its underwriting teams more closely AXA XL's US regional operating model. The promotions include the appointments of Bob McLucas to East Zone Manager, Keilan King to West Zone Manager, and Jeff Statham as Central Zone Manager.

(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL) (PRNewswire)

According to Nicole Mangino, Head of Underwriting for Design Professional: "Our Design Professional team has a long history of working closely with brokers and design service clients to provide insurance and loss prevention education that helps clients manage their professional risks. Now, in closely aligning with our Zonal teams, we're getting even closer to our broker partners and insureds, while at the same time, giving them more convenient access to AXA XL's whole team of multi-line insurance and risk management resources in the region."

Ms. Mangino added, "From work shortages to supply chain disruptions to cyber risks concerns, design firms face increasing operational challenges and risks. With the support of our zonal underwriting, claims and risk management teams within Design Professional, as well as their experience in the insurance industry and underwriting experience, Bob, Keilan and Jeff are well equipped, and eager, to help our brokers and design firms address them. "

Bob McLucas brings more than 25 years of underwriting experience to his role, starting with his first position with AXA XL in business development with AXA XL's Environmental business. In 2008, Mr. McLucas joined the Design Professional underwriting team and has held various positions of increasing responsibility within the team during his tenure. As East Zone Manager, Mr. McLucas assumes underwriting management responsibility for design firms up and down the East coast.

Keilan King started her underwriting career with AXA XL in 2014 with the E&S Casualty underwriting team. In 2021, Ms. King joined Design Professional bringing with her strong established broker relationships that will support expanding the A/E book of business. Based in Denver, and in her new role as West Zone Manager, Ms. King will work with the zonal underwriting team to address the insurance needs of our brokers and design firms throughout the Western US.

Jeff Statham has over 25 years in the insurance industry, joining AXA XL as a senior claims consultant in the Marine claims team in 2012. He previously held various positions at CHUBB/ACE and AIG within claims and finance teams. Mr. Statham transitioned to design professional as an underwriting manager in 2014, supporting key brokers and clients. Mr. Statham will manage the underwriting team in the Mid-West as well as working with our broker partners and large clients in his role as the Central Zone Manager.

With more than 50 years of experience, the AXA XL Design Professional team serves architects, engineers, and other design service professionals by providing flexible, tailored insurance coverage solutions that protect design firms.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXA XL