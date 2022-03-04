EPAM Provides Update on Ukraine

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced its full support of Ukraine and calls for the immediate end to the unlawful and unconscionable attack on the people of Ukraine.

"What is happening in Ukraine is deeply personal for us. Our colleagues around the world are united in support for our 14,000 fellow team members in Ukraine and their families. We are doing everything possible to support our Ukrainian colleagues and friends. We thank our global team members, who are working tirelessly to ensure consistent service, and our global customers for their support and continuous trust in us," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM.

The Company also announced several related developments:

EPAM will discontinue its services to customers located in Russia. EPAM is committed to providing transition support for customers in this market. EPAM does not do work for the government in Russia and is and will continue to be in full compliance with all sanctions. The Company is also actively evaluating its other operations in the region.

EPAM is announcing an incremental $100 million humanitarian commitment to support its employees in Ukraine and their families.

EPAM is executing business continuity plans. As previously announced, the company is executing business continuity plans and accelerating hiring across multiple locations in Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, and India. EPAM continues to operate productively in more than 40 countries and continues to provide consistent high-quality delivery in all geographies around the world. The Company's global delivery centers have ample resources, including infrastructure and capital to support and grow operations.

