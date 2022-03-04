International Women's Day promotes Anti- Discrimination: Meet the Inspirational Dr. Suzanne Yu

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Suzanne Yu is an executive movie producer on "The Comeback Trail," which stars academy award winners Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones. The film will finally be released in theaters across America after a long delay due to Covid-19.

Dr. Suzanne Yu has always been passionate about the arts, such as painting, singing, and dancing. Through her art connections, a documentary on PTSD Americans, "Unsung Hero," became her first investment. The creative process attracted her to invest in other film projects such as "Above Suspicion'', an Emilia Clark film, the star of the "Game of Thrones" series, and "The Comeback Trail," starring Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, and Tommy Lee Jones. She also is an Executive Producer of "The Mick and the Trick," directed by Tom DeNucci. She has even acted in a project, "Three's Company Too" and will be the lead in a film "The Company" that starts filming this summer. In May 2021, she became the first Asian woman to grace the cover of ShowBiz Magazine. Tiffany & Co styled Dr. Yu for the cover of Luxury Trending magazine for their emerald necklace, ring, and bracelet collection. Dr. Yu, an inspirational role model, has graced fashion and beauty magazine covers worldwide.

Suzanne grew up in Shenyang, a large city in northeast China with a long and important history. Her family is a descendant of the Manchurian imperial dynasty of China. It was the capital city of the Qing dynasty before the Manchu people conquered China and became a capital city again of the puppet empire, Manchuria, created by Imperial Japan during World War Two. When Suzanne was a young girl, her family was exiled due to political reasons. After some time, they were to return to their hometown in China.

Suzanne began studying medicine at the China Medical University when 16 years old. She later decided to pursue a graduate degree in the United States and was admitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's PhD program in Clinical Nutrition and Oncology. Three and a half years later, she earned a PhD and has had 11 research papers published in various science journals around the world. She received medical training in anesthesiology at State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. Upon completion of her residency, she became an assistant professor in anesthesiology at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital. Dr. Yu now owns a private practice partnership serving all five boroughs of New York City. She loves her work and is a self-made multimillionaire.

