JCP&L Honored for Work on Energy Construction Project by New Jersey Alliance for Action

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been honored for their work supporting construction of Atlantic Health System's combined heat and power plant at Morristown Medical Center, which received the 2022 New Jersey Alliance for Action Leading Capital Construction Projects award. JCP&L was one of 10 collaborating organizations on the project that were recognized with the award.

Comprised of more than 2,500 of New Jersey's top corporate, labor, professional, academic and governmental representatives, the NJ Alliance for Action's mission is to improve the state's economy through the promotion of capital construction and infrastructure investment. The Leading Capital Construction Projects award highlights innovative, pioneering and landmark construction initiatives that greatly impact the state's economy and honors the businesses and organizations that work together as partners to ensure a project's success.

Completed near the end of 2021, Atlantic Health System's project included the installation of a natural gas power-generating turbine at Morristown Medical Center. The turbine is designed to provide the majority of the hospital's electricity demands, with the turbine's exhaust fulfilling the building's heating needs.

"JCP&L is proud to support Morristown Medical Center and Atlantic Health System in delivering power to the people in our community who need it the most, in one of the most efficient ways possible," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "The teamwork on this project proves that when great organizations work closely together, there is nothing we can't do to improve our towns, counties and state."

As part of the project, JCP&L removed all company-owned equipment, which had sent electricity into the building through multiple connection points on the campus. Following installation of the turbine, new customer-owned transformers and cables were installed to streamline the distribution of power from this new, centralized location.

Throughout the process, JCP&L worked in coordination with the medical center to ensure reliable electric service was maintained. Additionally, the new co-generation unit is designed to operate in parallel with the JCP&L distribution system so that back up service can be provided to the hospital during emergencies and outages for maintenance of the gas turbine.

"Morristown Medical Center is a place where modern medical miracles take place every day. This plant will help deliver the future energy needs of the hospital for a long time to come and in the most efficient way possible. It is an engineering marvel," said Jerry Keenan, president of the New Jersey Alliance for Action, based in Edison. "We commend Atlantic Health for its vision and leadership in our community, and JCP&L and all of the project's partners for their invaluable collaboration in supporting this initiative."

In addition to JCP&L and Atlantic Health System, the other honorees include Allan Briteway Electrical Contractors, Inc.; The Barham Group, LLC; Bette & Cring; Cogen Power Technologies; Francis Cauffman Architects; Holt Construction; Morris County Building & Construction Trades Council; and PWI.

The award is the latest honor for JCP&L's energy efficiency and sustainability efforts. Last year, the company was awarded the Environmental Leadership Award by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) and COMMERCE Magazine, as well as the Certificate of Innovation in Sustainability by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

