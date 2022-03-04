PE GI Solutions Strategic Partner Capital Digestive Care Announces Transaction with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach

JAMISON, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PE GI Solution's strategic partner Capital Digestive Care, recently announced a signed transaction with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach, a premier gastroenterology practice in Southeastern Virginia. Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic Region. This deal is the second major partnership in Virginia for Capital Digestive Care in the last year after Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater (GLST) joined the group in 2021.

Capital Digestive Care has announced a transaction with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach. (PRNewswire)

Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach has been serving the Virginia Beach area for over 53 years. With this deal, two new locations are being added, along with an advanced endoscopy center, and 15 board-certified providers in Southeastern Virginia. The physicians are highly experienced and knowledgeable with the treatment and diagnosis of digestive and liver diseases, as well as putting a high priority on quality patient care. This new partnership expands Capital Digestive Care's Mid-Atlantic regional footprint to over 140 gastroenterology providers across the region with more than 25 locations

"PE GI Solutions and Capital Digestive Care look forward to working with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach to support their growth and provide them with enhanced resources that will expand patient access to high-quality GI care," said Cara Reymann, Mid-Atlantic Market President at PE GI Solutions.

The PE Practice Solutions Platform will continue to be utilized and leveraged by Capital Digestive Care. The PE Practice Solutions platform is a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO), operating under PE GI Solutions. A key factor of the announcement of this partnership agreement with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach is the value of leveraging PE Practice Solutions—this platform streamlines operations and enhances revenue streams. The platform will help Capital Digestive Care and Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach expand their clinical and business practices, ultimately enhancing the patient experience.

For more information on PE GI Solutions and their PE Practice Solutions Platform, please visit https://pegisolutions.com/practice-solutions.

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions' partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patient experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. With a network of 700+ partnering physicians at 90+ practice and center clinical locations along with 26+ hospital partnerships across 19 states, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. Recent partnerships with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Southeastern Virginia have expanded its network to more than 140 physicians and advanced care practitioners who treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn's Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 100,000 patients annually.

With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care's integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastroenterology, Ltd.

Since 1969, the physicians of Gastroenterology, Ltd. (GLTD) have been committed to providing state-of-the-art medical care for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver disease across Virginia Beach, VA. With two offices, an endoscopy center, infusion center and 15 board-certified providers on staff, GLTD strives to preserve quality of life and well-being for patients by continually seeking the latest and most effective methods of diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit https://www.vbgastro.com.

Contact: Kelly McCormick (kmccormick@pegisolutions.com) or Rachael Samonski (rsamonski@pegisolutions.com)

PE GI Solutions (PRNewsfoto/PE GI Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PE GI Solutions