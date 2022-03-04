TINY REBEL GAMES CLOSES $7M ROUND FOR PETAVERSE NETWORK, BRINGING FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS TO THE METAVERSE New Round of Funding Led By Fabric Ventures, Animoca Brands, and Dapper Labs Validates the Petaverse Network As Open Standard for Digital Pets

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Rebel Games , an award-winning developer of games and augmented reality experiences, today announced the Petaverse Network has raised $7 million in funding led by Fabric Ventures. The investment includes participation from an impressive and list of investors including Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Spin Master, Skyvision, Fenbushi, A41, Fourth Revolution Capital, Double Peak, Pirata, 6th Man, Ready Player DAO, Triangle Capital, and Sterling Capital. All join existing investors 1UP Ventures.The Petaverse Network combines games, XR, and Web 3.0 to define an open standard for digital pets in the metaverse.

"We're backing Petaverse Network for quite a number of reasons, but we're particularly excited by their commitment to being an Open Standard," said Anil Hansjee, General Partner of Fabric Ventures. "Their pets and platforms will be available for other projects to build on-to or inside-of, which is aligned with the Web3 principle of decentralization and will grow the sector for all."

The funding round also includes notable angel investors and web3 gaming industry veterans Nick Button-Brown (who joins the Board of Directors), Kristian Segerstrale (Super Evil Megacorp), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), and James Zhang (Concept Art House).

Funds will be used to accelerate the deployment of pet companions and pet varieties across the metaverse, develop new games and experiences, and further hire key developer positions. Pets will be usable across platforms, wherever and whenever you live your digital life, furthering the company's vision for broad utility in web3. Petaverse Network will offer pets to bond with, train, and evolve based on their specific 'DNA' and the interactions users have with them.

Petaverse Network will introduce cats in Q2 2022, as its first drop of pet companions, followed by dogs later this year. The team creating the Petaverse Network has over 70 years of collective games, AR and VR development experience. They have also been selected by Qualcomm as an early access partner for Snapdragon Spaces and by Deutsche Telekom for their iOS Innovation Hubraum Program.

"As the hardware and software for extended reality products continues to advance, open metaverse projects like the Petaverse Network will deliver a truly inter-verse experience blending digital and real-life environments," said Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands.

"We are delighted that our grand vision for the future of pet ownership has been supported and validated by such an amazing syndicate of forward-thinking Web3 investors," says Susan Cummings, CEO Petaverse Network. "We can't wait for pet fans to see the games and experiences we are building which will allow them to bring their virtual pets into all corners of their digital lives, beginning soon with cats."

"Our pets have been designed to give the sensation of having a real pet, while leaning in to the freedom of creativity that emerging platforms are allowing us to have," says Lee Cummings, Creative Director of Petaverse Network. "We see them very much as having one paw in the universe and one paw in the metaverse... but most importantly, a pet you want to play with in either."

For more information on Petaverse Network, please visit http://petaverse.network or visit discord.gg/petaversenetwork to join the community.

ABOUT PETAVERSE NETWORK

We are Petaverse Network. Our aim is simple but robust - we are building an open standard for digital pets. An interoperable data solution for creating infinite virtual companions to be by your side, across the metaverse. Pets to bond with, who will learn, evolve, and behave based on their specific 'DNA' and the interactions you have with them. Soon, we will be helping people to adopt their first digital pets and take them into the first of many experiences they will be able to have with virtual companions. Embracing the wonders of #web3 we invite partnership with other creators across the metaverse. For more information, visit petaverse.network

ABOUT TINY REBEL GAMES

Tiny Rebel Games is an award-winning developer of games and AR, led by Lee Cummings and Susan Cummings, who have been partners for over two decades including long tenures with Rockstar Games and 2K Games / 2K Sports (which Susan co-founded). Most recently, they have significantly expanded the size of their team following the successful delivery with Fictioneers of a major Innovate UK R&D funded series of projects which included Wallace & Gromit: Big Fix Up / Fix Up the City. Their cutting-edge experience in AR has led to Qualcomm recently announcing them as one of the first early access partners for Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Program and also their selection from hundreds of applicants in the Deutsche Telekom iOS Hubraum innovation program. They recently closed a significant new round of equity funding and are currently working on Petaverse Network (TM) which combines significant experience in games and AR with the blockchain to create open standards for interoperable digital pets. For more information, visit https://www.tinyrebelgames.com/

