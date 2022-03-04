U.S. Well Services Finalizes $21.5 Million Expansion of Senior Secured Term Loan Facility and Announces Contract for Newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet®

HOUSTON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into an amendment to its Senior Secured Term Loan Credit Agreement ("Term Loan Agreement") allowing the Company to borrow last-out term loans (the "Term C Loans"). The Company also provided an update on recent commercial activity.

Expansion of Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

To date, the Term Loan C Lenders have made $21.5 million of Term C Loans, the proceeds of which will be used by the Company for general working capital, including the funding of growth capital expenditures. Term C Loans are extended on a last-out basis in the payment waterfall relative to existing Term A Loans and Term B Loans (collectively, the "First-Out Term Loans") under the Term Loan Agreement and bear interest at a Benchmark Rate (as defined in the Term Loan Agreement), subject to a 2.0% floor, plus 12.0% per annum, payable in-kind. After repayment of the First-Out Term Loans in full, the Company will pay to the Term Loan C Lenders the following premium upon any repayment, prepayment or acceleration of the Term C Loans:

30% of the repaid, prepaid or accelerated amount, if such repayment, prepayment or acceleration occurs on or prior to May 31, 2022 ;

65% of the repaid, prepaid or accelerated amount, if such repayment, prepayment or acceleration occurs between June 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022 ; and

100% of the repaid, prepaid or accelerated amount, if such repayment, prepayment or acceleration occurs on or after September 1, 2022

In connection with the $21.5 million Term C Loan advance, USWS issued approximately 15.0 million warrants to purchase USWS Class A Common Stock with a weighted average exercise price of $1.11 per share to the Term Loan C Lenders or their affiliates.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

Commercial Update

The Company also announced it has entered into a contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services to a customer operating in Appalachia for 18 months. USWS expects to deliver a newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet® to begin working under this contract beginning in November 2022.

In addition to this new contract, the Company has made modifications to several existing contracts in order to mitigate supply-chain driven disruptions to customer operations.

Joel Broussard, the Company's President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased with our recent commercial success, as evidenced by the latest contract USWS has secured for a Nyx Clean Fleet®. Additionally, I would like to commend our commercial team for their work in finding creative, collaborative ways to restructure customer agreements in a manner that improve alignment of interests between USWS and our customers.

"This Term C Loan issuance not only improves the company's near-term liquidity, but also provides capital to help fund our Nyx Clean Fleet newbuild program. I continue to believe that the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the tightening pressure pumping market as demand for responsibly-sourced, domestic oil and gas increases."

