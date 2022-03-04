A WONDEROUS DEBUT: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S WONDER OF THE SEAS SETS SAIL FROM US

<span class="legendSpanClass">The World's Largest Cruise Ship</span><span class="legendSpanClass">Sets Out on its First Sailing with Adventures Across Eight Neighborhoods</span>

MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder no more, Royal Caribbean International's highly anticipated ship, Wonder of the Seas, welcomes its first guests today as it sets course for the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cruise line invites vacationers of all ages on board the world's largest cruise ship to experience the ultimate combination of all-new adventures and Royal Caribbean favorites designed to inspire wonder and awe. Wonder is sailing 7-night Caribbean cruises through April 2022 before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome for a summer in the Mediterranean.

Across Wonder's eight unique neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – variety and innovation come to life in a lineup of unparalleled thrills, more than 20 restaurants, bars and lounges, and show-stopping entertainment. Highlights include:

Suite Neighborhood – The new, eighth neighborhood welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to a private Suite Sun Deck in a new location, which features a plunge pool and bar, in addition to favorites such as exclusive restaurant Coastal Kitchen, the Suite Lounge and the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean's hospitality and creativity. On the menu are staples and new twists on classics for brunch and dinner, and late at night, along with live country music, farmhouse-style decor, a robust collection of 19 American whiskeys and other Southern libations.

Wonder Playscape – Day and night, the underwater-themed play area is a whole new, outdoor adventure for families with kids. Slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities that come alive by touch, imaginative puzzles and light shows engage young travelers in more ways than one. Plus, nearby is Royal Caribbean's signature mini golf course, Wonder Dunes , with a new look and features.

Caribbean Pool Deck – At the center of the Caribbean vibes is the pool deck, where the new cantilevered Vue Bar joins the lineup of poolside hotspots, including the popular Lime & Coconut, live music; The Perfect Storm, a trio of high-speed waterslides; kids aqua park Splashaway Bay; and the adults-only Solarium.

Fan-favorites – Thrill-seekers can chase the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator, race down the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss; brave the 10-story-high zip line; scale twin rock climbing walls; explore any one of the eight neighborhoods, like Central Park and its 20,000-plus real plants; or take in original entertainment across four "stages": air, ice, water and theater, including inTENse, which features high-diving feats, slacklining, aerial acrobatics and more performed by the first all-female cast in the AquaTheater, the one-of-a-kind amphitheater. – Thrill-seekers can chase the waves on thesurf simulator, race down the tallest slide at sea,; brave the 10-story-high; scale twin; explore any one of the eight neighborhoods, likeand its 20,000-plus real plants; or take inacross four "stages": air, ice, water and theater, including inTENse, which features high-diving feats, slacklining, aerial acrobatics and more performed by the first all-female cast in the AquaTheater, the one-of-a-kind amphitheater.

Wonder's Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises through April 2022 include visits to Royal Caribbean's private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Just in time for summer vacations, the world's newest wonder will then welcome travelers to sail on 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises to destinations like Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France. After completing an inaugural Europe season, Wonder will return to homeport in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to offer year-round Caribbean adventures.

For more details about Wonder, visit Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

