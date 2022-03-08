Canalside Inn a Dog Friendly Destination in the Bustling Beach Town of Rehoboth Beach, DE

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is upon us, and summer is not far behind. For Canalside Inn, a pet-friendly boutique hotel in Rehoboth Beach, DE, summer means a boom in business. Guests can look forward to new partnerships, retreats, a beach shuttle, new renovations, and more this summer.

Sky the Innkeeper wearing the new Up Country Inc. and Canalside Inn harness and leash (PRNewswire)

Canalside Inn cares just as much about their furry guests as they do their human guests and has formed partnerships with two brands that cater specifically to pets, especially dogs. Paw.com creates high-quality pet products such as memory-foam beds, waterproof blankets, and pillows. Now featured in every pet-friendly room is Paw.com's luxurious Cool Comfort blankets. Their "Marlie Mist," is available in our gift shop for purchase. We provide water bowls, doggie bags, and treats to all dog guests. Additionally, Canalside Inn has partnered with Up Country Inc. to create custom Canalside Inn collars, leashes, and harnesses. These items are also available for purchase in their shop.

In the off-season, Canalside Inn has become a hotspot for hosting events and retreats. Bryan Deptula has his PhD in leadership and is a well-known speaker and facilitator of Corporate Retreats. These custom retreats provide opportunities for both professional and personal growth as teams work with Dr. Deptula to think creatively, critically, and strategically. Canalside Inn has booked more weddings and group events this year than ever before.

What else is new at Canalside Inn this summer? In addition to renovations in several of our rooms, we are now offering a shuttle bus service that will run every day from the inn to the beach. Guests can also rent the big teal bus for group events to transport your party throughout Southern Delaware. To top it off we love the small batch roasted Swell Joe Coffee and now offer this locally roasted brew in the amenity's baskets.

About Canalside Inn: The Canalside Inn of Rehoboth Beach, DE, is a pet-friendly boutique hotel owned and run by Bryan Deptula, PHD and Kristen Deptula, having over 20 years of hospitality experience and adoration for travel, well-being practice, and the town of Rehoboth. These values are represented through upgraded experiences, special packages, the Swag Store, and events that serve both the community and visitors. For more information, visit https://thecanalsideinn.com, call 302-226-2006 or email stay@thecanalsideinn.com and follow @thecanalsideinn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

