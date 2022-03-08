Dominion VUE DMS Announces MICR Printing option

Dealers on Dominion VUE DMS now have more flexibility in check printing.

NORFOLK, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS announces its introduction of a MICR printing option for checks.

MICR printing will provide dealerships with numerous benefits:

On-demand printing to secure blank stock that will eliminate out-of-sequence check printing

Checks from multiple bank accounts can now be printed from a single printer

Provides the ability to print checks remotely (ex. remote purchases, used car lots, tent sales)

MICR-printing is less expensive than pre-printed checks, and will eliminate obsolete check stock

"We are excited to provide our dealers with another option that helps them streamline and secure their business processes," - Sharon Kitzman, President of Dominion DMS.

This announcement is yet another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer.

To learn more about VUE and future integrations, visit VUEDMS.com .

About VUE DMS:

VUE DMS, a new cloud-native dealer management system solution, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at VUEDMS.com .

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital security, flexibility and efficiency (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer

Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website , like us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Youtube , and follow us on Twitter .

