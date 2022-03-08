Existing and new owners increase ownership in Truecaller in connection with the sale of all remaining employee shares

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, hereby announces that the incentive companies True Software EC AB, True Software EC II AB, True Software EC III AB and True Software EC IV AB (the "incentive companies" or "EC companies"), which is owned by Truecaller's existing and former employees, has sold its remaining holdings in Truecaller to existing long-term owners as well as one new leading Swedish institutional investor, a total of approximately 6.4 million Class B shares. Following the sale, the incentive companies no longer own shares in Truecaller and will be liquidated.

The incentive companies (EC companies) form a part of a previous incentive program in Truecaller and these companies are now selling their holdings in Truecaller in order to fulfill their obligations to their shareholders, in accordance with what was communicated in connection with the IPO in October 2021. The shares that were not sold at the IPO, as a result of the over-allotment option not being fully exercised, came to be covered by a three-month lock-up commitment. The present placement of the shares has taken place according to plan, where the shares have been placed in larger blocks to several institutional investors. Following the sale, the incentive companies no longer own any shares in Truecaller and will be liquidated. The profit after the sale will be distributed to the shareholders in the incentive companies, mainly current and former employees.

Prior to the IPO, Truecaller introduced a new long-term incentive program based on warrants and employee stock options, as a replacement for the program based on the incentive companies that ceased as an effect of the IPO. This program runs until 2023-2025 with the aim that the company's employees should continue to have attractive remuneration that is in line with the shareholders' interests. Around 90 percent of the company's employees participated in the new incentive program launched in August 2021.

