Josh Bosquez appointed Chief Technology Officer at Eventus

NEW YORK and FRISCO, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced the appointment of Josh Bosquez to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He joins the company this week with 24 years of software engineering experience, including more than 20 years in leadership roles in technology innovation, cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity and compliance.

(PRNewsfoto/Eventus Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For the past three years, Bosquez served as Chief Technology Officer at Armor Cloud Security, responsible for the firm's engineering, product, security and compliance organizations for the Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity offering.

Based in Frisco, Texas, Bosquez reports to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab and now oversees the fast-growing team of engineers that design and maintain the firm's Validus platform, used by more than 20 traditional and digital asset exchanges and a broad range of tier-1 banks, futures brokerages, broker-dealers, trading firms and other financial institutions.

Schwab said: "Josh has a strong track record of developing innovative technology, scaling operations with growing teams and building wide-reaching, secure systems. As we further expand globally and explore new ways to help many of the world's leading financial institutions address their evolving surveillance and risk challenges, Josh will lead our engineering team in introducing new technologies and identifying novel opportunities for enhancing Validus."

Bosquez said: "Eventus has assembled a stellar team of smart, experienced and dedicated engineers, as well as leaders, market practitioners and regulatory experts. I'm excited to play a role in growing the engineering team and ensuring that our technology is cutting-edge while remaining easy for our clients to use and customize."

Bosquez joined Armor in 2014 as Vice President of Engineering and was named Senior Vice President of Engineering in 2017, before his promotion to CTO. For nine years, he was Director of Software Engineering and later Senior Director of Software Engineering for Layered Technologies, a managed services provider for compliance solutions. He also served as Senior Software Architect for Miller & Associates, a consulting firm, and Senior Software Engineer for Achieve Healthcare Technologies, in addition to several other software engineering roles.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eventus Systems