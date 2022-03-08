NACHO FRIES RETURN FOR A LIMITED TIME AS FANS TAKE THE DRIVER'S SEAT IN LATEST TRAILER FROM TACO BELL® Rewards members can get to dipping with early access* beginning today, with nationwide release set for March 10

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the love of Nacho Fries, Taco Bells #1 best selling limited-time offering is back. A fan-favorite menu item like this deserves a fan-first celebration to match, which is why Taco Bell is giving fans plenty of ways to dip into the nacho cheesy sauce goodness.

For the love of Nacho Fries, Taco Bells #1 best selling limited-time offering is back. A fan-favorite menu item like this deserves a fan-first celebration to match, which is why Taco Bell is giving fans plenty of ways to dip into the nacho cheesy sauce goodness. (PRNewswire)

With the return of Nacho Fries comes a spicy plot twist to the faux movie campaign that has accompanied each iteration of fries since they first debuted on menus back in 2018. For the first time ever, Taco Bell's Live Mȧs productions co-created the storyline together with its biggest fans. The virtual writers room began earlier this year as Taco Bell called for submissions via the " Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Challenge ", and invited fans to submit their original ideas for the next Nacho Fry commercial via Twitter with the hashtag #FriesChallenge.

From the Twitter thread to the "theaters" comes "Fry Again," a time loop story where the main character is stuck in the same day over and over again, so she can continue eating her beloved Nacho Fries every single day. Each addition to this franchise has followed a new, culturally relevant thematic iteration of the Nacho Fries saga – why they are so craveable, what lengths fans will go to obtain them, why their presence is fleeting and more.

Taco Bell Rewards members are getting the first dip with early access starting today to March 9, exclusively on the app from 11am-1pm. Inspired by the faux-trailer itself, Taco Bell is inviting fans to celebrate offering Rewards members free a la carte Nacho Fries (with a minimum $1 purchase)** from March 24 to March 26. To continue the infinite time loop experience, Taco Bell is partnering with Grubhub to offer free fries (with a minimum $15 purchase) starting March 27 until April 13.

Fans will be able to get Nacho Fries a la carte for $1.49*** or in a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49*** which includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and a medium drink.

Nacho Fries are perfectly golden, coated in bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm, nacho cheese sauce.

"Fry Again" was produced in partnership with Deutsch LA, and the brand's 1.9M Twitter followers were invited into the writer's room. The plot alone wasn't all that fans had a say in. From choosing to name the main character "Vanessa", to selecting the type of sports car she would be driving, Taco Bell engaged fans via creative polls on Twitter and Instagram to determine the main character's outfit, sidekicks, all the way down to naming her dog, "Baja."

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

*Early Access Nacho Fries are available from 11am-1pm local time on 3/8-3/9. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders, while supplies last. Must be a registered user in the Taco Bell app in order to redeem. Not available for delivery orders. Contact local restaurant for hours and participation, which vary. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use .

**Nacho Fries Reward valid on offer dates with any food or non-alcoholic drink purchase of $1 or more. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell app. at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Not available with a delivery order. Must be a registered user in the Taco Bell app in order to redeem. Valid for one-time use and is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Check your local Taco Bell store for availability. Offer valid for one (1) regular a la carte nacho fries. No cash value. Purchase required. No product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades or add-ons. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use .

***At participating US locations. Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Prices higher with delivery.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

Jacqueline.Cisneros@yum.com

(714) 851-4900

Robin LaConde – Edelman

Robin.LaConde@edelman.com

(657) 527-1087

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.