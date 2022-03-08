Signeasy positioned as "Leader" once again by Aragon Research 2022 Digital Transaction Management Globe Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signeasy , a leading provider of eSignature and digital transaction management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the "Leader" section of the "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2022".

Signeasy identified as a leader in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe Digital Transaction Management Report (PRNewswire)

Signeasy positioned as "Leader once" again by Aragon Research 2022 Digital Transaction Management Globe

The report evaluated 20 major players in the eSignature and Digital Transaction Management industry and named Signeasy a 'global leader' alongside DocuSign, Adobe, and HelloSign. As per Aragon, leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

Signeasy has been named "leader" consecutively for two years, and featured in the Aragon Globe for four years in a row. The Aragon Research Globe rigorously analyzes specific markets and their vendors based on strategy, performance, and reach. According to the report, "The organizations that have deployed DTM continue to outperform their competitors by offering a simplified customer journey that makes signing up for a service or completing a new purchase completely digital."

"Our promise is to make life 'easy' for businesses in their journey to digitize and streamline customer and employee-facing document workflows", said Sunil Patro, Founder and CEO of Signeasy. Signeasy is thrilled to be identified by Aragon Research as a Leader. We believe our positioning as a 'leader' in the Digital Transaction Management Globe validates our relentless focus on product innovation and customer-first thinking that has helped us grow rapidly over the last year."

To make eSigning experiences accessible to all businesses, Signeasy made significant inroads into partner ecosystems in 2021. They launched their modern and intuitive integration for Salesforce , released powerful enhancements to their Microsoft Teams add-on , and expanded their Google footprint with Google Sheets integration to offer users a more unified Google Workspace experience.

"Signeasy has grown partly due to its easy, intuitive eSigning experience, and its sharp focus on the SMB and mid-market segment. With global coverage for sales and support and transparent and flexible pricing, Signeasy is one of the providers to watch.", said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research Inc.

Signeasy is available in 24 languages, supports all major document formats, and offers a centralized dashboard for user management as part of their team and business plan. Signeasy also leverages Box, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive for document storage and archiving.

About Signeasy

Signeasy is a leading eSignature company that offers an easy-to-use, cross-platform and cloud-based eSignature and document transaction management solution for businesses. Over 43,000 companies worldwide use Signeasy to digitize and streamline business workflows. Signeasy has over 10 million users, integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox, and Box, and is an Apple Mobility Partner. Its mobile app for iOS and Android regularly ranks among the App Store's 100 highest-grossing business apps, and consistently receives top scores in customer satisfaction among independent reviews of eSignature solutions.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Signeasy is the leading eSignature solution for businesses (PRNewsfoto/SignEasy) (PRNewswire)

