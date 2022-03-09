Marengo Therapeutics to Participate in Investor, Scientific, Industry Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a company pioneering novel therapeutics that selectively activate T cells via the T cell receptor Vβ chain to combat cancer, today announced that it will participate in the following investor, scientific, and industry conferences.

Marengo CEO Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 15 and in-person at the Immuno-Oncology 360 summit on March 16 and at Reuters Events: Pharma USA 2022 on March 17.

"We look forward to participating in the upcoming events with key stakeholders across the end-to-end biomedical innovation value chain," said Dr. Su. "These diverse engagements will continue the momentum we have enjoyed since Marengo's launch in November, and allow us further opportunity to highlight the rigor of our science and our commitment to patients."

Details are as follows:

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, Virtual

Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Immuno-Oncology 360, New York

Keynote Lecture: The Quest for the Perfect IO Bispecific: Can We Solve the Question 1+1=?

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Time: 11:10 a.m. ET

Reuters Events: Pharma USA 2022, Philadelphia

Case Study: Timing is everything: How to create competitive advantage through digital engagement excellence across all customer groups

Date: Thursday, March 17

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, an ATP company, is pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that activate the right immune response to promote lifelong protection against cancer. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit www.marengotx.com.

