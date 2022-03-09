Mitsubishi Motors North America Names Mark Chaffin President and CEO

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the appointment of Mark Chaffin as president and CEO, replacing Yoichi Yokozawa. Yokozawa, appointed to the role in March 2020, will return to Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Tokyo and take on a new regional management role. This appointment is effective April 1.

Chaffin (53) is promoted into the role of CEO, having previously served as MMNA's chief operating officer since 2018. Prior to his appointment to COO, he served as Vice President of Fixed Operations, and before that, as Director, Parts Operations. Chaffin joined MMNA in 2007, and has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry.

"Mark brings to the role a wealth of experience while at Mitsubishi Motors and other companies. His past assignments, and especially his tenure as chief operating officer for the company, makes him the perfect successor to lead MMNA forward at this most important time for the company and the industry as a whole," said John Signoriello, Executive Officer, Global Marketing and Sales for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. "Mark led the successful launch of the all-new 2022 Outlander, breaking sales records almost monthly since its debut. Additionally, the company soared to increased success in JD Power customer satisfaction awards, and was the most improved brand in Reputation's 2021 Automotive Reputation Report. Last not but certainly least, I thank Yoichi for his leadership at MMNA and am sure that he will continue to be a great leader in his new role."

Chaffin takes this role as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary in the United States.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

