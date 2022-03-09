Tripadvisor's Spring Travel Index Shows Americans are Spending Big, Prioritizing R&R This Season

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After snowstorms and freezing temperatures have pummeled cities across the United States this winter, the long-awaited arrival of spring is nearly within reach. Tripadvisor today released its seasonal Spring Travel Index, using a combination of search and sentiment data to reveal what - and where - is hot this spring. After a slower winter with new variants curbing many vacation plans, travel is in full bloom this spring.

Despite the rising cost of fuel and inflation overall, people aren't willing to let this hamper their spring travel plans. In fact, over half of Americans (53%) are planning on traveling this spring (March 1 - May 31, 2022), with over a third (39%) planning on taking two or more trips. This is up significantly from the just over a third (35%) of Americans who reported traveling this winter (December 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022).

On top of more travelers, travelers are also planning to splash more cash. Of Americans who traveled last spring and plan to do so again, over half (51%) plan to spend more than they did in 2021, including nearly a quarter (23%) planning to spend "significantly more." In fact, Tripadvisor site data shows that the average spend per booking for U.S. travelers this spring is up a massive 87% year-over-year (YOY).

Tripadvisor search data shows that the most popular travel dates for Americans this spring are March 31, March 11, and March 12, respectively, meaning busier skies and roads are right around the corner!

Where are they headed?

Although domestic travel is still most common for Americans, as 77% say they'll travel within the U.S. between March and May this year, interest in travel internationally is bouncing back in a big way. Nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) plan to travel internationally this spring. In fact, seven of the top 10 fastest growing destinations this spring (based on places with the greatest YOY growth) are outside the U.S. It's the iconic European cities Paris, London and Rome that make up the top three trending international destinations for travel this spring.

In the U.S., destinations in Hawaii are seeing the greatest growth YOY, likely a result of the state recently relaxing its travel restrictions. As for what destination may welcome the most visitors overall, it's Orlando, Florida as the most popular destination for U.S. travelers this spring. Orlando is a perennial popular spring travel destination for families on vacation. Meanwhile our southern neighbor, Cancun, Mexico is the most popular international destination Americans are planning to visit this spring.

Top spring travel activities

Unsurprisingly, given the toll of the pandemic on us over the past two years, Americans cited rest and relaxation as the most popular purpose for their trips this spring (51%). This is followed closely by escaping day to day life (49%) and visiting family and friends (44%).

Nearly half (45%) of Americans said that they're looking to experience something new and unique on their next trip. The top five trending experiences categories Americans are booking for spring 2022 include a mix of cultural activities and adventure: 4WD, ATV & Off-Road Tours, Day Trips, Cultural Tours, Snorkeling and Wine Tasting & Winery Tours.

Highly rated experiences in these categories available to book on Tripadvisor this spring include*:

The top three searched and booked amenities in accommodations this spring include pool, bar/lounge, and restaurant. Meanwhile, road trips remain the most popular trip type this spring (44%), followed by beach trips (39%), and shopping trips (30%).

