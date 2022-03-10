Haldex signs agreement with KRONE for the supply of EB+4.0

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has signed a long-term agreement with KRONE Commercial Vehicle Group, a leading trailer manufacturer, for the supply of the fourth generation Electronic Brake System (EBS) platform for trailers.

The new generation EBS, the EB+4.0, brings parking brake control into electronic management and offers a new modular and customizable approach to customer-specific functions.

This agreement extends a long existing partnership with KRONE and is an important step to expand Haldex's market share within this segment. With this product offer, Haldex contributes to improved road safety and an increased level of digitalization of the industry. As a multi-voltage platform that can be used as both ABS and EBS, and with a significant weight reduction and an estimated CO 2 footprint reduction of up to 30% compared to the previous generation, this new platform is aligned to market needs.

"With this agreement, Haldex has taken a step forward to extend our position within the trailer market. Our collaboration with KRONE is developing at a new promising stage, which strengthens the confidence in our ability to continue innovating to meet market needs and exceed customer expectations," says Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice President EMEA.

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice President EMEA

Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +46 418 47 60 00

E-mail: ir@haldex.com

This information is information that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on 10 March, 2022 at 07:20 CET.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers, and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2 000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 4.6 billion SEK.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3522039/1546481.pdf Haldex signs agreement with KRONE for the supply of EB+4.0

View original content:

SOURCE Haldex